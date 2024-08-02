Managing a company from a tablet or smartphone, simply and immediately, thanks to AI and Big Data

In Italy today there are 266,000 wine companies, there were 791,000 in 2000, demonstrating the transformation of the sector, which reflects a change towards more efficient and probably more competitive companies also at an international level. As the data shows, the winery that wants to survive must therefore be able to keep up with the times and it is precisely the data that comes to the rescue. It is not simple data, but Big Data: an extensive collection of computer data translated using specific technology and methods. An example of a tool? Artificial Intelligence, thanks to which many new projects are also emerging in the world of wine. Like WineBi, a platform that aims to help producers navigate the wine landscape thanks to AI and Big Data, developed by the Sicilian company Goals Technologies and supported by the startup Hiop.

The global wine market is worth over 300 billion dollars and is estimated to grow by 23.9% per year over the next four years. Italy, despite 2023 being a poor year for the grape harvest, remains among the main wine-producing countries in the world, with a market exceeding 10 billion dollars, and representing 17% of global wine production. WineBi wants to fit into the system by providing producers with the tools to optimize processes, monitor company performance in real time, simplify distribution channels and perfect marketing strategies. How? By aggregating, analyzing and making data usable through Artificial Intelligence.

The experimentation has already begun in some Italian wine companies, such as the Sicilian Caruso & Minini, which, thanks to AI and Big Data, constantly checks the progress of the business in real time, filters the data by commercial area, type of customer or sales channel, monitors orders, manages the warehouse, controls percentage changes in sales, establishes objectives and verifies their achievement. “The main reason that pushed us to adopt such advanced technology was the time saving and ease of use - says Andrea Artusio, export & marketing manager of Caruso&Minini - we can manage the company comfortably from a tablet or smartphone, making everything simpler and more immediate”.

