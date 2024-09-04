March 16-18, 2025 ProWein returns to Düsseldorf, with Italy still in the spotlight

If the wine world is now grappling with the long-awaited 2024 harvest, called, hopefully, to compensate for the 2023 production drop and to the “redemption” as far as consumption is concerned, the sector’s major events are also starting to “warm up their engines”. Düsseldorf’s ProWein, whose scepter as the most important international wine fair is being undermined by Vinexpo Wine Paris, is also doing so, but it still retains a very important dimension not only for the German market, which is crucial, among other things, for Italy (with Germany, the first European market for Italy, importing close to 485 million euros in the first 5 months of 2024, at +1.2% over the same period 2023, from Istat data analyzed by WineNews), but for the entire ecosystem that revolves around wine. And one that looks to the future, as evidenced by the chosen motto, “Discover the taste of tomorrow”. The German fair, edition 2025, will be held March 16-18, and is set to welcome more than 60 nations with their wines and spirits.

Great attention is being paid to topical issues, with the expansion of the ProWein Forum and master classes; there will be 11 halls at the fair, however, and although the details of the official status for all exhibitors are not yet known, it is already possible to sketch an initial overview. The rise of new consumer-related trends, for example, is confirmed by the “no/low” segment, which, the event note explains, “is experiencing incredible demand”, so much so that the ProWein Zero area “has grown by half”.

Italy, the largest wine producer in the world, will be present in pavilions 15 and 16: the portfolio of participating companies (last edition there were 1,190 registered exhibitors, ed.) ranges from “big” to small boutique wineries but also to newcomers on the international scene; all regions will be represented and there will be the presence of Ice, the agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, which is planning an extensive program with Masterclasses and free tastings. Two, on the other hand, are the pavilions dedicated to “host” Germany, namely 1 and 4.

France’s offer is concentrated in Hall 10 (also this year, Hall 9, which, for the most part, was occupied by transalpine producers in the past, will end up the prerogative of Portugal and other European countries, ed.) complete with a Champagne Lounge, the exclusive tasting of “Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux,” during ProWein Monday, and the France Forum by Business France. Announced the presence of names such as Castel Frères, Albert Bichot, Boisset or Gérard Bertrand but also Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne Pannier, Laurent Lequart, Champagne Lallier and Champagne Mailly. Spain will field “heavyweights” such as Miguel Torres, Codorníu, Marqués de Cáceres, García Carrion, Spanish Fine Wines, Pere Ventura or Félix Solís, joined by many regions such as Valenciana and Castilla y León, as well as the participation of the Icex agency and La Rioja.

Speaking international will be Hall 12, home of the United States, which will be represented by California, Washington and Oregon. From South America will come Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay along with several South African producers. Space will also be given to Oceania, represented by Australia and New Zealand, and for Asia there will be no shortage of Japan, Korea and China.

Portugal, as mentioned earlier, will be in Hall 9, along with a very strong Central and Eastern European presence with 15 national pavilions expected.

Wine but not only, “ProSpirits” is confirmed in Hall 5, which, alongside “classic” spirits, will focus particularly on trendy topics such as whiskey, low-alcohol beverages, rum and fruit spirits.

“Despite or precisely because times are so difficult”, explained Peter Schmitz, ProWein Director, “there is a lot of interest in ProWein. We are investing heavily in new offerings and services to provide the industry with exactly the support it needs now”.

Copyright © 2000/2024