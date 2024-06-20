Marchesi Antinori rises to 100% of Col Solare, in Washington State, already 50% owned

After acquiring full ownership of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, in Napa Valley, Marchesi Antinori, to date the only Italian company present in California, will soon also have 100% ownership of Col Solare, one of the most prestigious realities in Washington State, another noble home of American wine, in Red Mountain territory. An adventure, again, that began with Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, 30 years ago, when Piero Antinori, on one of his trips at the “invitation” of the great winemaker André Tchelistcheff, visiting the territory, had the desire to create there great wines from Cabernet Sauvignon, the variety with which the vast majority of the estate’s 11 hectares of vineyards is cultivated. The transaction is expected to close by the end of June, for a sum kept confidential.

“Our family has been fascinated by the Red Mountain terroir since the early 1990s. It is an ongoing and exciting challenge for us to make red wines from Washington State distinctive and renowned for their great quality. The full ownership of Col Solare, combined with the acquisition of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley in 2023”, explains Piero Antinori, “is proof of how much we believe in these exceptional wine territories. I have to thank Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for our long collaboration”. Another decisive step by Antinori in the United States, the world's leading wine market and the first foreign wine partner for Italy, therefore, where today the historic Florentine winery directly imports its wines with “Vinattieri 1385”, a “company” created ad hoc at the end of 2023.

