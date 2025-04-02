“Masters of the Art of Italian Cuisine”awards at Palazzo Chigi. For wine awarded Riccardo Cotarella

Tradition, culture, identity, value and passion were the words used for the “Masters of the Art of Italian Cuisine” awarded recently in the Cloister of Palazzo Chigi. The award ceremony was attended by numerous students enrolled in Hotel schools, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida. The terms chosen to define our cuisine, which is a candidate for UNESCO Intangible Heritage, was the cardinal point on which the eight awards assigned rotated, based on the characteristics and the sector of the “Master”. This is the first edition of the awards and the Government chose to celebrate it in one of its most prestigious places. “One of the most symbolic and solemn places”, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (her full speech in Focus) said, “of our institutions, where the Prime Minister, as Ambassadors know very well, usually receives other Heads of State, where the honor guards are present and National anthems are played. It is a very solemn place for our work, and we wanted this ceremony to be celebrated precisely here. There is a very specific reason as well. We have presented an award that did not previously exist. I would add that incredibly it did not exist. Incredibly, no one until now had thought of a way to enhance the contribution of those who, with their work, their ingenuity, their passion, their expertise, every day enhance the prestige of Italian cuisine, and in doing so bring prestige to our Nation, enhance our extraordinary food and wine heritage, make it appreciated and desired throughout the world”. Professionals can now boast the title of “Maestro”. The award “Master of the Art of Winemaking went to Riccardo Cotarella, “an Internationally renowned winemaker, who has made an influential contribution to the growth and promotion of Italian wine world wide. He is the founder of the Azienda Famiglia Cotarella and president of Assoenologi. Furthermore, he is a University professor and an advocate for numerous training projects that promote wine as a cultural heritage. His social commitment is reflected in inclusive projects, such as the experience collaborating with the Community of San Patrignano. He has received many prestigious honors and continues to represent the Italian winemaking excellence with passion, diligence and vision”, the motivation read. “This award is commitment to make me love wine even more”, Riccardo Cotarella said, “a precious asset that we must maintain beyond any external factor. It is dedicated to the producers because the sector is experiencing an uncertain moment, but I can reassure you that wine is stronger than anything, and there are 5.000 winemakers in the trenches with them, to defend a historic and cultural product that cannot be obscured in the slightest by external factors”.

He was referring to, among other issues, the US President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on European agri-food products (the announcement was expected that evening at 10 p.m., Italian time, ed.). “We would gladly do without them, but they worry me only up to a certain point”, Cotarella said, at the end of the event, “I don’t know how much Americans are willing to give up the pleasure of Italian wine for an extra 25%. I hope the tariffs are not imposed, but if they are, we will defend ourselves, thanks to the quality of our product, which is irreplaceable”.

“This ceremony is not just a celebration of the present. It is, above all, looking towards the future. I would like to address special attention today to you, students of the hotel and agricultural schools, because there may be future Masters among you. You are the people, through your commitment and passion, who will take up the baton of those we have rewarded today, if you will rise to their level. We are not only celebrating those who have already achieved excellence. We are celebrating the prospect of transmitting excellence. One of the most precious aspects of this award is that the awarded Masters will engage in dialogue with the world of schools, to narrate their experience, transmit skills, and inspire the talents of tomorrow”, the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida said. The “Master of the Art of Italian Gastronomy” was awarded to Carlin Petrini, founder of Slow Food, for his commitment to combine food quality, biodiversity and the rights of local communities, through events such as Cheese and Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, and projects such as the Gardens in Africa and the Slow Food Presidia.“My gratitude extends to my companions on this journey, who were able to transmit knowledge and culture, which are the basis of our great food heritage”, he said in a video message, “I hope that this knowledge will be passed on to new generations, also by introducing food education in schools”. The "Master of the Art of Italian Cuisine” award went to Massimo Bottura, the Internationally renowned chef, and Osteria Francescana, in Modena, boasting three Michelin stars. He was also awarded for his social commitment through “Tortellante”, which supports employing young people with autism, as well as the "”Food for Soul” project, an International network of refectories for people in difficulty. “This award is a tribute to a life dedicated with love and discipline to cooking, which for me is more than a job”, Bottura emphasized, “it is culture, identity, memory and sharing. Italy is a land of food traditions that are unique in the world, and artisans that the world envies us. With pride as well as a great sense of responsibility, I will continue to carry forward our culinary art, always seeking excellence, respect for raw materials and the deep soul of our traditions”. The award “Master of the Art of Italian Pastry Making” was given to Iginio Massari (one of the promoters of the award), who thanked Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “for listening to what I was saying and not just “nodding politely” as others did”. Carlotta Fabbri received the award “Master of the Art of Italian Gelato”. The pizza chef from Campania, Franco Pepe, was given the award “Master of the Art of Italian Pizza”. Maria Francesca Di Martino received the award “Master of the Art of Italian Olive Cultivation”. Finally, Piercristiano Brazzale, former president of the World Milk Federation, received the award “Master of the Art of Italian Cheesemaking”.

“Italy has always been the home of knowledge, crafts, traditions and techniques that make our way of producing, transforming and narrating our food culture unique. Yet, until today, there had been no official and organized acknowledgment for those who have distinguished themselves in this field”, the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida explained, “Italian cuisine tells the story of our chefs’ creativity, the value of our productions, the bond our products have with the territories. Centuries, therefore, of cultural contaminations, from which we have taken the best by improving everything and giving life to Made in Italy, which is synonymous all over the world with beauty, goodness and quality. We are certainly proud of it, but, above all, we are aware of its immense economic value and consequently the need to protect it in every way”.

Protection, in addition to fraud and counterfeiting, must now also be extended to the threat of American tariffs. “The anxiety and worry the markets are experiencing in these hours must not let us forget the records we have achieved over the past few years”, Minister Lollobrigida continued, “Italy is a superpower in this sector, and will be able to overcome any challenge because of its excellent companies, as long as the Government is supportive and not an obstacle”. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister, also commented on the topic, “Italian agri-food is in demand throughout the world. We must remember that the United States is the second destination market, and exports grew + 17% in 2024”, she underlined. “The US market is fundamental for us. It is clear that introducing new tariffs would have serious implications for Italian producers, and I think it would also be an injustice for many Americans, because it would limit the possibility of purchasing and consuming Italian products to only those who can spend more. I am convinced that we must work to avoid at all costs a trade war that would not benefit anyone, neither the United States nor Europe. Obviously, we cannot exclude, if necessary, having to imagine adequate responses to defend our productions”.

