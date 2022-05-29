Mezzacorona, Abbazia di Novacella, Girlan and not only: the best wines of Trentino Alto Adige

Mezzacorona, Abbazia di Novacella, Maso Poli, Cantina Produttori di Bolzano, Bellaveder, Cantina Rotaliana, Kellerei Girlan and Fratelli Dorigati: they all are the signature wines of the Trentino Alto Adige area, winners of the various categories (on several vintages) dedicated to the grape varieties such as Teroldego, Lagrein, Pinot Grigio and Kerner, at the center of the “Vini e territorio n. 5” contest, promoted by the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige, in collaboration with the municipalities of the Piana Rotaliana (San Michele all’Adige, Mezzolombardo and Mezzocorona), with the partnership of Assoenologi, which saw 110 labels competing for 55 wineries in Trentino-Alto Adige Südtirol, with four types of wine divided into vintages, judged by a commission made up of 30 experts selected from among oenologists, wine technicians, sommeliers, journalists, from all over Italy, assisted and supported by the students of the enotechnical course of the Foundation. For them, the competition also has a formative value, since it is also proposed as an educational opportunity for the students, who can thus begin to become familiar with the wines and the producers of Trentino and Alto Adige areas, but also understand how the wines are being judged (with the “Enotechnical Course Students Award” which went to the “Teroldego Riserva Luigi Cru Sottodossi” 2019 of the Fratelli Dorigati Winery).

Focus – The best wines of the contest “Vini e territorio n. 5” (in the podium order)

Trentino Dop Pinot grigio harvest 2021

Cantina Mezzacorona Pinot grigio “Castel Firmian” 2021

Gaierhof azienda Vinicola Pinot grigio 2021

Azienda Agricola Grigoletti Pinot grigio 2021

Trentino Dop Pinot grigio harvest 2020 and the previous ones

Azienda Agricola Maso Poli Pinot grigio 2020

Cantina Mezzacorona Pinot grigio “Castel Firmian Riserva” 2020

Tenute Sajni Fasanotti Pinot grigio “Controcanto” 2020

Südtirol- Alto Adige Dop Pinot grigio harvests 2021 and 2020

Cantina produttori Bolzano Pinot grigio 2021

Nals Margreid Pinot grigio “Punggl” 2020

Cantina Produttori Colterenzio Pinot grigio “Puiten” 2020 Südtirol-Alto

Adige Dop Kerner

Abbazia di Novacella Kerner “Praepositus 2020

Cantina Produttori Bolzano Kerner “Puntscheit” 2021

Cantina K. Martini e Sohn Kerner “Palladium” 2021

Trentino Dop Lagrein harvests 2021 and 2020

Azienda Agricola Bellaveder Lagrein “Dunkel” 2020

Cantina La-Vis e Valle di Cembra Lagrein 2021

Cantina Aldeno Lagrein 2021

Trentino Dop Lagrein harvest 2019 and previous ones

Cantina Rotaliana Lagrein “Cor-Tuta” 2017

Azienda agricola Fedrizzi Cipriano Lagrein 2018

Cantina Mezzocorona Lagrein “Castel Firmian Riserva” 2018

Südtirol-Alto Adige Dop Lagrein harvests 2021 and 2020

Cantina produttori Bolzano Lagrein “Baron Eyrl” 2020

Kornell Florian Brig Lagrein “Greif” 2021

Cantina K. Martin e Sohn Lagrein 2020 Südtirol-

Alto Adige Dop Lagrein harvest 2019 and previous ones

Kellerei Girlan H.LUM Lagrein “Sandbichler Riserva” 2018

Weingut Niklas Lagrein “ Bos Taurus Riserva” 2018

Happacherhof Istituto Tecnico Agrario Lagrein “Riserva” 2018

Weingut Ferruccio Carlotto Lagrein “Di Ora in Ora Riserva” 2019

Teroldego Rotaliano Dop 2019

Azienda Vinicola Fratelli Dorigati “Teroldego Riserva Luigi Cru Sottodossi” 2019

Cantina Mezzacorona Teroldego “Castel Firmian” 2019

De Vescovi Ulzbach Teroldego “Vigilius” 2019

