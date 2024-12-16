Mezzacorona Group, the turnover exceeds 212 million thanks also to the “value” of sustainability

It was a difficult year for the wine world, but with realities, which, strong of aspects such as history, organization, and work culture, held their heads high, consolidating, despite the historical period, their position, and ensuring to their members who can look to the future with confidence. And, thanks to a remarkable turnover of over 212 million euros in 2023/2024 business (against 217,749.387 euros of 2023, and result of the only distinctive management) in a year, as said, that was certainly not easy, Mezzacorona Group, one of the reference points of virtuous Italian wine cooperation and of Trentino could pay off 57.8 million euros to its vine grower members, making a net profit of 689,055 euros, and a consolidated net worth of 102.9 million euros, demonstrating a great patrimonial and financial solidity. Export share overcomes 80% in 70 countries all over the world with a strong presence in the Usa, the most important and strategic market for the Group, where it has operated for more than thirty years with the subsidiary Prestige Wine Imports Corp. but also in Germany, throughout the subsidiary Bavaria Wein Import GmbH, and significant results in the Netherlands, Scandinavia, the Uk, Canada, Belgium, Eastern Europe, Austria, Switzerland, Far East (Japan, South Korea, China), and “new” markets such as Australia, South America, Caribbean, and Vietnam. For a group, which, at the end of the balance sheet of 2024, July, 31st counted 506 collaborators, they are solid and important figures, those announced in the last days at the General Assembly No. 120 by president Luca Rigotti, and by dg Francesco Giovannini.

The achievement of the Certification of production by members according to the National Integrated Production Quality System (Sqnpi) for the ninth year in a row has been very important, as underlined by the heads of Mezzacorona, representing a fundamental and necessary milestone that allowed, still another time, the certification of wines, and their launch on all the international markets. “This is a strategic aim of Mezzacorona Group – explains a note by the company – addressed to satisfy consumer demands all over the world, who are always more attentive, prepared, and sensible regarding the themes of product salubrity, and environmental safeguard pursuing the aim to valorize the great work of the members at the service of the territory”. Mezzacorona has been “pioneer” in Trentino in the Sixties to aim to DOC, and since the Nineties, to experiment the most advanced practices for the integrated production successfully. A commitment, that linked to sustainability, that was constant along all over the supply chain, and, therefore, from the farmland to the end user, “valorizing what has become, at this point, the load-bearing axis also of European legislation”, added the Group. Moreover, during the General Assembly, edition No. 5 of “Sustainability balance sheet” was presented, where all those good sustainable company practices were accounted, ranging from the energetic saving to environmental safeguard, from the management of natural resources to water purification.

Moreover, the project of the valorization of the territory and of wine excellence “Musivum” also continued in 2024, i.e. the “wine mosaic” that Mezzacorona began to build in 2015, and where every “tile” of the total 6, coming from different wine areas of South Tyrol, is the maximum expression of small plots of land/parcels, of owner winemakers of these true crues, identified after a small scale zoning that the giant cooperative of Trentino started many years ago together with its members. In the last years, the proposal saw the presence of 6 wines, Teroldego Rotaliano Doc Superiore Riserva, Marzemino Trentino Doc Superiore della Cantina di Ala, Pinot Grigio, Müller Thurgau, and Gewürztraminer, all Trentino Doc Superiore, and Chardonnay Alto Adige Doc Tolloy, with grapes of the partner winery of Salorno. Wines that also in 2024 obtained different recognitions, starting from international ones such as the title of “best Italian wine producer” to “Mundus Vini” in Germany, 14 gold medals, and 14 silver medals at “Grand International Wine Award” 2023, which elected Castel Firmian Pinot Grigio Trentino Doc Riserva 2021 as “the best white wine of Trentino”, and Dalila Feudo Arancio Sicilia Doc Riserva 2021 as “the best Sicilian white wine”, and 11 medals to Rotari sparkling wines in the important international showcase of “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championship”, whilst in Italy, Rotari Flavio Trentodoc has been for 11 consecutive years among the “3 Bicchieri” of Gambero Rosso.

Lastly, one of the most interesting passages of the last year has been also the relevant investment on social media. The three main brands Mezzacorona, Rotari, and Feudo Arancio reached, in the various social tools of the Group, almost a million of likes overall, a figure thanks to which, it was crowned in the annual survey 2024 of specialized society Omnicom Pr Group, as the most digital Italian winery.

