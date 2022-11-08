Michelin Guide Italy 2023: Cannavacciolo in Olympus as well, the three stars become 12

Another shower of stars falls on the Franciacorta vineyards, which have returned to host the “star revelation” of the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide Italy, no. 68 of the “red” dedicated to haute cuisine in Italy. With big news: a new three-star, the Villa Crespi in Orta San Giulio, led by chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo, which brings the number of three-stars, that is the elite of world cuisine, to 12. Overall, the number of starred restaurants rises to 385: 335 with one star, 38 with two stars, and 12 with three stars. Sustainability has become increasingly important for the French guide, a theme emphasized by the “Green Star”, which went to 19 new addresses this year, bringing the total to 48 “Green Star” restaurants.

The other 11 three Michelin stars have been confirmed: Enrico Bartolini at Enrico Bartolini’s Mudec in Milan (the most starred chef in Italy, with 12 stars, three with Enrico Bartolini at Mudec in Milan, two with Glam in Venice and with Locanda del Sant’Uffizio Enrico Bartolini in Cioccaro di Penango and one each with Trattoria Enrico Bartolini in Tenuta La Badiola, belonging to the Terra Moretti Group in Castiglione della Pescaia, the Casual Restaurant in Bergamo, Anima Ristorante in Milan and Il Fuoco Sacro del Petra Segreta Resort & Spa in San Pantaleo in Sardinia, in addition to super advice at Poggio Rosso by Juan Camilo Quintero, in Castelnuovo Berardenga, a gourmet restaurant in Borgo San Felice, the five-star Relais & Chateaux of the Allianz group), Uliassi in Senigallia by Mauro Uliassi, St. Hubertus by Norbert Niederkofler in San Cassiano, Piazza Duomo in Alba by Enrico Crippa, Da Vittorio to Brusaporto by the Cerea brothers, Dal Pescatore in Canneto sull’Oglio by the Santini family, Reale a Castel di Sangro by Niko Romito, Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence by Giorgio Pinchiorri and Annie Féolde, Osteria Francescana in Modena by Massimo Bottura, La Pergola del Rome Cavalieri by Heinz Beck and Le Calandre of Rubano by the Alajmo brothers.

Altogether, there are 38 new stars presented by Michelin in the ceremony on Lake Iseo, divided between 13 different Regions, including 4 new two stars: two in Rome, Acquolina, with chef Daniele Lippi, and Enoteca La Torre, with chef Domenico Stile, then St. George by Heinz Beck in Taormina, with chef Salvatore Iuliano, and Locanda Sant’Uffizio Enrico Bartolini in Penango, with chef Gabriele Boffa. Among the new stars to report the one at the Cannavacciuolo Vineyard, the restaurant in Casanova di Terricciola (Pisa), led by the young chef Marco Suriano, the one at the vegetarian restaurant I Tenerumi, on the island of Vulcano, and that of the Campo del Drago, the restaurant of the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, an ultra-luxurious hotel and resort, as well as brands of a prestigious wine region, such as Brunello di Montalcino. Among the 38 novelties, there are 20 chefs aged 35 or under, 6 of whom are under 30. Another fact to underline: all the chefs of the new two-star Michelin restaurants are under the age of 35.

“Italy has particularly impressed our inspectors this year, who have awarded 38 new stars, among which a new three-star restaurant, Villa Crespi, that enters the Olympus of Italian gastronomy”, comments Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Guides Michelin. “This Selection 2023 of the Michelin Guide includes 385 starred restaurants led by Chefs with very different profiles. A new record for the peninsula, which underlines how the tradition of Italian cuisine and innovation are a perfect combination for exceptional culinary experiences, full of emotions, history, and conviviality”.

<B>Focus - The new stars of the Michelin Guide Italy 2023</B>

Maeba - Ariano Irpino (Avellino)

Sensi - Amalfi (Salerno)

Osteria del Viandante - Rubiera (Reggio Emilia)

Pulejo - Roma

Sintesi - Ariccia (Roma)

Balzi Rossi - Ventimiglia (Imperia)

Casa Buono - Ventimiglia (Imperia)

Locanda Tamerici - Ameglia (La Spezia)

Andrea Aprea - Milano

Anima - Milano

Bolle - Lallio (Bergamo)

Il Sereno al lago - Torno (Como)

Lino - Pavia

Trattoria Contemporanea - Lomazzo (Como)

Vitium - Crema (Cremona)

Dalla Gioconda - Gabicce Monte (Pesaro Urbino)

Il Tiglio - Montemonaco (Pesaro Urbino)

RistoranTino & C. - Sauze di Cesana (Torino)

Il Fuoco Sacro - San Pantaleo (Sassari)

I Tenerumi - Eolie / Isola Vulcano (Messina)

Limu - Bagheria (Palermo)

Mec - Palermo

Principe Cerami - Taormina (Messina)

Campo del Drago - Montalcino (Siena)

Cannavacciuolo Vineyard - Casanova di Terricciola (Pisa)

Chic Nonna di Vito Mollica - Firenze

Paca - Prato

Terramira - Capolona (Arezzo)

La Stüa de Michil - Corvara in Badia (Bolzano)

Luisl Stube - Lagundo (Bolzano)

Suinsom - Selva di Val Gardena (Bolzano)

Paolo Griffa al Caffè Nazionale - Aosta

Famiglia Rana - Oppeano (Verona)

The new two-stars of the Michelin Guide 2023

Acquolina - Roma

Enoteca La Torre - Roma

St. George by Heinz Beck - Taormina (Messina)

Locanda Sant’Uffizio Enrico Bartolini Cioccarono di Penango (Torino)

Copyright © 2000/2022