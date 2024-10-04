“Mondial des Vins Extrêmes”: here are the best 34 Italian wines produced in “extreme” vineyards

Not all vineyards are in the plains where a single hectare requires “only” 100 hours of labor per year, there are also those in the mountains or overlooking the sea that are distinguished by their steep slopes and impervious areas and whose labor requires between 600 and 1,200 hours per year. Some call them “extremes”, because from northern to southern Italy (and the rest of the world) they all share an altitude of more than 500 meters with slopes that exceed 30%, and also because together they share a sense of beauty that strikes at first glance and essentially makes them unique, each in their own way. Every year, the best wines thus produced are awarded by the “Mondial des Vins Extrêmes”, the only international competition dedicated to heroic viticulture, organized by the Center for Research, Studies, Safeguarding, Coordination and Valorization for Mountain Viticulture (Cervim), and now in 2024 in its 32nd edition. A record-breaking review, the one that just ended, which saw the participation of more than 1,000 labels from 356 wineries from 25 different countries. A total of 305 wines from heroic viticulture were awarded by the tasting commissions that - meeting in Sarre, Aosta, over the past few days and composed of 50 individuals including wine technicians, oenologists and expert tasters from all over the world - awarded 64 Grand Gold Medals, of which 34 were the prerogative of Italian wineries, effectively sanctioning the predominance of Italy on the global list.

It is a long journey that covers the whole Boot, from the “extreme” vines of Valle d’Aosta to those in Liguria that produce Riviera Ligure di Ponente Doc, to Sicily and Campania. With 8 labels on the list, Valle d’Aosta is the Region most represented, ahead of Sicily (7) and Liguria (6), followed by Trentino-Alto Adige, Campania and Veneto at a share of 3.

Then there are the 241 Gold Medals (full list here) and also 20 Special Awards, including six to Italian wines. The one reserved for the Best Winery by Country, for Italy went to Cave des Onze Communes of Aymavilles, in the province of Aosta, while Pantelleria Doc Sentivento 2017 wine from Prosit Società Agricola A.R.L of Pantelleria, which was awarded an Excellence Award and the Small Islands Award, boasts two awards. The Cervim Futuro Award went to Giacomo Rallo of Rallo Estates Srl Soc. Agr. of Marsala, and the Cervim Woman Award went to Margherita Longo of Azienda Agricola Hibiscus of Ustica.

“For the first time in the history of the “Mondial des Vins Extrêmes” we have surpassed the threshold of 1,000 wines in competition”, emphasized Nicola Abbrescia, president of Cervim, “a figure that not only makes us proud of the growing importance that the competition is assuming, but also testifies to the great interest in viticulture that operates in difficult and inaccessible territories”.

Focus - “Mondial des Vins Extrêmes” 2024: Italy’s Grand Gold Medals.

Campania

Costa D’Amalfi Doc Tramonti Bianco 2023 - Cantine Giuseppe Apicella (Tramonti)

Bianco Villa Campagnano 2023 - Cantine Antonio Mazzella (Ischia)

Dop Taburno Donnalaura 2023 - Masseria Frattasi (Bonea)

Lazio

Igt Lazio Bianco Anthium 2023 - Casale Del Giglio Società Agricola Srl (Le Ferriere)

Liguria

Riviera Ligure Di Ponente Doc Vermentino Superiore 2021 - Tenute Mfr S.A.R.L. (Imperia) Colline Di Levanto Doc Vermentino 2023 - La Cantina Levantese S.A.S. (Levanto)

Riviera Ligure Di Ponente Doc Granaccia 2023 - Società Agricola Durin Sas (Ortovero)

Riviera Ligure Di Ponente Doc Vermentino Superiore BarbaZenà 2022 - Azienda Agricola Fontanacota (Pornassio)

Riviera Ligure Di Ponente Doc Vermentino Superiore Treçoli 2022 - Azienda Agricola Lombardi (Terzorio)

Riviera Ligure Di Ponente Doc Moscattello Di Taggia Dott.Piero 2023 - Da Parodi Società Agricola (Castellaro)

Lombardy

Valcalepio Rosso Doc Bemù Riserva 2020 - Azienda Agricola Tosca (Pontida)

Molise

Tintilia Del Molise Doc San Mercurio 2022 - Herero Srl (Campobasso)

Sicily

Pantelleria Doc Sentivento 2017 - Prosit Società Agricola A.R.L. (Pantelleria)

Pantelleria Doc Alsine 2023 - Prosit Società Agricola A.R.L (Pantelleria)

Igt Terre Siciliane Catarratto Sophia 2023 -Principe Di Corleone Pollara Srl (Monreale)

Igt Terre Siciliane Zibibbo Passito Zhabib 2023 - Azienda Agricola Hibiscus (Ustica)

Etna Bianco Dop Contrada Arrigo 2023 - Rallo Estates S.R.L. Soc. Agr. (Marsala)

Pantelleria Doc Sora Luna 2023 - Azienda Agricola Basile (Pantelleria)

Malvasia Delle Lipari Doc Passito 2018 - Mimmo Paone (Torregrotta)

Tuscany

Costa Toscana Igt Vermentino Sol 2023 - Az. Agricola Le Canne Di Pucci Luigi (Massa)

Trentino

Trentino Doc Gewurztraminer Bio Vegan 2023 - Cantina Aldeno (Aldeno)

Trentino Superiore Doc Valle Di Cembra Müller Thurgau Viach 2023 - Corvée Srl (Cembra Lisignago)

Trentino Doc Curazia San Giorgio 2021 - Azienda Agricola Maso San Giorgio (Cimone)

Valle D’Aosta

Valle D’Aosta Doc Gamay 2023 - Institut Agricole Regional (Aosta)

Valle D’Aosta Rouge Doc Planchettes 2023 - Di Francesco-Gasperi Vino & Spiriti (Saint Pierre)

Valle D’Aosta Doc Mayolet Coin Noble 2023 - Cave Des Onze Communes (Aymavilles)

Valle D’Aosta Doc Torrette Coin Noble 2023 - Cave Des Onze Communes (Aymavilles)

Valle D’Aosta Doc Muscat Petit Grain Passito 2022 - Cave Des Onze Communes (Aymavilles)

Valle D’Aosta Rouge Doc Coteau Barrage 2022 - Lo Triolet Di Marco Martin (Introd)

Valle D’Aosta Doc Chambave Muscat Fletri 2021 - La Vrille Di Herve Deguillaume (Verrayes)

Valle D’Aosta Doc Torrette 2022 - Azienda Vitivinicola Didier Gerbelle (Aymavilles)

Veneto

Colli Di Conegliano Rosso Riserva Docg Col De Ciso 2017 - Colvendrà Di Della Colletta Giuseppe & C. (Refrontolo)

Recioto Della Valpolicella Docg L’Eremita 2020 - Società Agricola Ca’ Rugate (Montecchia Di Crosara)

Recioto Di Soave Docg La Perlara 2020 - Società Agricola Ca’ Rugate (Montecchia Di Crosara)

