Monfortino, Sassicaia and Ornellaia: the top lots under the hammer of Finarte (March 25-26)

Hundreds of lots, from the symbolic territories of Italy and France, with the most important brands of the oenological world that, on March 25th and 26th, will go under the hammer of Finarte. On the podium of the top lots from Italy, a 3 liters of Giacomo Conterno Monfortino 2010 (auction base 6.000 euros), a vertical of 16 vintages of Sassicaia 2002-2017 (4.000 euros), and the Ornellaia Collection 2012-2015 in the sumptuous original package (2.500 euros). For France, in the top three there are a Jeroboam (5 liters) from Château Lafite Rothschild from 1999 (6,500 euros), a La Tache 2001 from Romanée Conti (3,000 euros), and the Salon Le Mesnil Collection, with 2004, 2006, 2007 vintages and the 2008 Magnum (6,000 euros).

From Piedmont, the very rare Bruno Giacosa Riserva Santo Stefano Etichetta Rossa 1990 (2,000 euros), and then selections from Gaja, Ceretto, Roberto Voerzio, Clerico, Rinaldi, to close with the beautiful selection of Bartolo Mascarello that culminates with a rare Magnum “No Barrique, No Berlusconi” 1997. From Tuscany, Brunello di Montalcino is presented in a rich representation, in which stand out collections of Cerbaiona, Altesino, Poggio di Sotto, Salvioni (Cerbaiola), to end with the mythical Biondi Santi Riserva.

Extraordinary vertical among the Super Tuscans: 18 vintages of Tignanello 1995-2016 (1.400 euros), also in large formats, with six vintages of 3 liters of Tignanello (2001-2011, 1.400 euros). Also among the large formats are the 3 liters of Sassicaia 1999 (1,300 euros), Montevertine Pergole Torte, Ornellaia and the 18 liters of “Luce 20° anniversario” (2,000 euros). Also noteworthy are the selections of Solaia, Argiano and Castello di Ama.

The section dedicated to Sicily, in collaboration with chef Filippo La Mantia, deserves a special mention. A limited number of lots, which are also a significant anthology of the production of the island: the great Marsala of Marco de Bartoli, the wines of Etna, with the most prestigious interpreters such as Tenuta delle Terre Nere and Franchetti, Donnafugata Ben Ryé, probably the greatest passito of Italy, which brings the name of Pantelleria all over the world, the great Nero d’Avola of Gulfi and Duca di Montalbo and the extraordinary reds of Palari di Messina.

From France, it should be monitored among Bordeaux labels the 12 bottles of the 1974 vintage of Château Lafite (4,200 euros), a precious Château Latour 1947 (900 euros), again the 1974 vintage, with 12 bottles of Château Mouton (3,000 euros) and as many of Château Haut-Brion (2,400 euros) and an Imperial (6 liters) of Chateau Ausone (2,400 euros). From Burgundy a wide selection of the best Chardonnays: 6 bottles of Montrachet 2014 by Joseph Drouin (3,000 euros), 6 bottles of Montrachet by Olivier Leflaive (2,100 euros) and, to close with reds, 6 bottles of Monessin Clos de Tart Grand Cru Monopole (1,900 euros).

Finally, the bubbles of Champagne, with the absolute debut at an Italian auction for the Grande Charte maison, with the Quatre Cepages, the Rosé and the Millesimo 2007. And then Krug, Dom Perignon and Cristal, which enrich a selection that culminates with lots of Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 6 liters (1,400 euros), an exceptional collection of Salon (six bottles and a magnum, 6,000 euros) and six bottles of Jaques Selosse Lieux Dits (1,600 euros).

