More and more merchants, and producers: the Veronesi family (Signorvino) puts down roots in Sardinia

More and more wine merchants, with the growth of the Signorvino Group, by now a leading reference in the Italian wine market, which does not stop (38 stores to date between Italy and abroad, in Prague and Paris, of the great wineshop chain, which in autumn 2024 will open in Pompeii, with the first store in the South), but more and more also wine producers. This is the path chosen by the Veronesi family, at the head of the Oniverse Group (formerly Calzedonia), which continues to invest in the production side. And so, after Tenimenti Leone, in Lazio, between the municipalities of Velletri and Lanuvi, and La Giuva, in Valpolicella, and while waiting to inaugurate the winery in Trentodoc land, probably within the year, and other important and valuable acquisitions that will arrive within the summer, Podere Guardia Grande, a winery with a vineyard in the heart of Sardinia, opened its doors in Alghero, where to date three wines are produced, all in purity: Vermentino, Cannonau and Cagnulari.

“Podere Guardia Grande is the new viticulture project of the Veronesi family, which has always been deeply passionate about the city of Alghero, located on the northwestern coast of Sardinia, in an area that has remained unspoiled and wild, colored by a brick-red clay soil. This is a tribute to the beauty and cultural richness of these parts, but above all, it is a desire to produce high quality wines moved by a great respect for nature accompanied by a strong desire to reflect the authenticity and extraordinary distinctiveness of the local terroir”, a note explains.

“We will work our vineyards respecting this generous and unique territory, without the use of chemical herbicides, as a consequence of what should now be a “normal” approach to agriculture. The priority is to do it according to the principles of sustainability, respect for the land, dedication to the vineyard: we would like to offer the opportunity to discover the beauty and uniqueness of Sardinia, and of the splendid view of Capo Caccia”, said Federico Veronesi, CEO Podere Guardia Grande.

The design of the Podere Guardia Grande structure, signed by the Sardinian firm CasciuRango architetti, contemplates the fusion of scenic naturalistic and production aspects: the Podere, in fact, is located on one of the rare promontories from which it is possible to enjoy the view of Capo Caccia, Porto Conte and the coast to the west. The interior furnishings, then, bear the signature and color of the stylist and designer from Alghero, Antonio Marras, with whom it was decided to collaborate in order to create an even closer synergy with the territory.

Copyright © 2000/2024