More value to the territory: Castelli di Jesi Superiore becomes DOCG and tells its story, from Milan

Enhancing the territory even more, compared to the grape variety, is the path taken long ago by the Castelli di Jesi, the largest area of expression of Verdicchio, which, today, 15 producers have experienced as a historic moment: the concretization of the passage of the Castelli di Jesi Superiore appellation from DOC to DOCG, told in the Vitale Barberis Canonico space in Milan, the capital of fashion, design and finance, and, now, also the city chosen to present the authentic face of a great territory of Italian wine. Castelli di Jesi wines are thus positioned at the top of the appellation’s quality pyramid along with Riserva, taking on the role of ambassadors of the territory. As is the case with the world’s most famous terroirs (and as the norm dictates, ed.), the new appellation places the emphasis on the place where the wines are produced: a change of perspective that creates identity and value for the entire territory, made up of 25 municipalities, exalted for its landscape, cultural and not least vocational qualities.

“As Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini we immediately supported the idea of the Castelli di Jesi producers to dedicate such a qualified event (“The Great White Wine of Castelli di Jesi”, ed.) in the city of Milan. It is an important moment for our appellations, with several disciplinary changes taking place, a great focus on quality whites and from the ability to evolve over time, and that must translate into an awareness that they can aspire to more ambitious goals. This day comes at the right time”, said Michele Bernetti, president of Imt-Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini and head of the Ronchi winery. “Growth is only possible if it is collective. This event was made possible thanks to my strong will to keep the Consortium’s producers united in pursuit of a single goal. Today under the chairmanship of Michele Bernetti this project has come to fruition”, explained Ondine de La Feld, producer of Tenuta di Tavignano and advisor to the Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi committee. An evolution told in the glass, with a masterclass led by wine educator Cristina Mercuri, featuring wines from wineries such as Casalfarneto, Fattoria Coroncino, Garofoli, La Staffa, Marotti Campi, Montecappone, Pievalta, Poderi Mattioli, Santa Barbara, Sartarelli, Tenuta di Tavignano, Tombolini, Umani Ronchi and Vignamato.

