Morellino di Scansano at 9.2 million bottles, for a turnover of 51 million euros

In 2021, 9.2 million bottles of Morellino di Scansano were produced (+7% on 2019), with a production value of approximately 51 million euros, distributed for 80% in Italy and for the remaining amount abroad, mainly in countries such as Usa, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland. In the modern distribution channels, Morellino di Scansano emerges not only in terms of volume growth (+5.3%), but also in terms of value (+6.7%) thanks to an increase in the average price of +1.2%. Positive news also comes from the Horeca channel, in which the excellent positioning stands out, both in Italy and abroad, with an ever-increasing presence in the restaurant wine lists. The trend of bulk wine is also excellent, with the price per hectolitre of Morellino di Scansano constantly rising starting from 2019: in January 2022 there was an increase of 47% with a value of 330 euros per hectolitre. Here are the numbers of the LT Wine & Food Advisory survey (Lorenzo Tersi), for “Chianti Lovers & Rosso Morellino”, the preview event of Tuscany by the Consorzio del Vino Chianti and Consorzio del Morellino di Scansano, which returns after two years of the pandemic to Florence (Fortezza da Basso) on 20 March.

“The Morellino di Scansano has been showing a growth trend for some years, thanks to the strategy developed by the Consortium to consolidate the value and quality of the denomination. Sales are constantly increasing, with very positive indicators for our production base”, comments Alessio Durazzi, director of the Consorzio del Morellino di Scansano. “We can only be satisfied with the results of this survey”, adds Bernardino Guicciardini Calamai, President of the Consorzio del Morellino di Scansano. “The constant growth of the interest in the wines of our production district is evident. We must continue along this path that consolidates the positioning of the wines of our denomination, through the development of an identity increasingly linked to the territory, its history and the awareness of being increasingly one of the reference denominations in Tuscany”.

