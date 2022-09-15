MWW: Between business and consumer, wine returns to animate the streets of Milan

“Wine with Milan around”. The message that comes from the presentation of the “Milano Wine Week 2022”, on stage from 8 to 16 October, is clear: the protagonist is the wine, but not less central will be the role of the economic capital of Italy, ready to welcome a schedule of initiatives prepared for fans, opinion leaders and operators. The fulcrum will be the six “Wine Districts” - Sempione Arco della Pace, Brera, Porta Venezia, Eustachi Plinio, Porta Romana, and Navigli - real garrisons of the Consortiums. That is, the Consortium of Asti Spumante e Moscato d’Asti District, the Lugana Consortium District, the Medways District (i.e. the District of the Consortium of Sannio DOP wines), the Chianti Lovers District, the Colli di Parma Consortium Wine District and Consortium Vini Oltrepò Pavese. Important turnover, compared to 2021, with the lack of confirmations of the Brunello, Valpolicella, Prosecco Docg, Franciacorta, Vini d’Abruzzo consortium, and the island dedicated to the Liguria Region (according to today, ed.).

To open the dances, the usual opening toast, in collaboration with Prosecco Doc, at CityLife Shopping District, but this edition n. 5 of the “Milano Wine Week” reserves several changes. First of all, a new design approach, as explained by the President of Milan Wine Week - MWW Group Federico Gordini, with a specific area for operators. The business house will be at Palazzo Bovara, a frame of 50 professional masterclasses, but also of workshops and conferences that will involve 8 cities in 6 key markets - New York, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, London, Shenzhen, Tokyo, Hong Kong - thanks to the support of the ICE agency. The largest private court in the city, that of Palazzo Serbelloni, will host, instead, a large “Wine Court”, with the “MWW Dome” inside, headquarters of workshops, entertainment events, talk, aperitifs, the wine shop of “Milano Wine Week”, with a large area dedicated to Tasting, the “Tavolo dei Vignaioli”, where will be possible to interact firsthand with producers, and also “Casa Mipaaf”, space of the Ministry of Agricultural Policies.

The “MWW Awards” are back, which will reward the best wine selections of Italy both in the administration sector, with the “Premio Carta Vini”, and in that of distribution, with the “Premio Wine Retail”. The partnership with Slow Wine is also renewed, which confirmed the “Milano Wine Week” to present the new edition of the guide, with a selection of tasting labels at the large tasting counter of the Superstudio. Many of the wine tastings around the city will instead be led by Carrefour, the main sponsor of the “Milano Wine Week”. The unprecedented collaboration between the “Milano Wine Week” and Carrefour Italia (which operates in the large-scale distribution sector in Italy with a multi-transformed network of over 1,500 stores in 19 regions, of which over 1,000 franchising, with online spending services and omnichannel approach in continuous development) lays the foundations for the construction of a path in the food & beverage sector: “As Carrefour, we commit ourselves daily - commented Christophe Rabatel, CEO Carrefour Italia - to support the value of Italianness and accompany ours Consumers in discovering the gastronomic and wine excellence of the area, thanks to a wide offer, which reaches up to 1700 wineries and a single shopping experience”.

Among the other proposals in the city, to also report the Wine Boat of the Chianti Consortium, departing every day from the pier of Naviglio Grande, the Wine bus, a double-decker for itinerant tasting, “Calici Urbani”, two days in the name of the wine, of art, good food and music, the “Marathon Cantina Urbana”, the meetings between wine and jazz to the legendary “Blue Note”. Among the partner locations of the “Milano Wine Week” there will also be Eataly Smeraldo and Signorvino; instead, there will be no collaboration with the important “Merano Wine Festival”.

