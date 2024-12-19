National Wine Support Program: 323 million euros for the 2025/2026 wine year

144.1 million euros for restructuring and reconversion of vineyards, 98 million euros for promotion in third countries (of which 68.6 to Regions and 29.4 managed at a national level), and 57.6 for investments, 19.2 for by-product distillation, and 4.8 million euros for green harvesting for a total of 323.8 million euros: this is the allocation of resources for National Wine Support Program for the 2025/2026 wine year, with the allocation established by the decree of the Ministry of Agriculture on 2024, December 13.

Looking at the distribution among the single regions, Sicily is the richest with 51.2 million euros of funds, of which even 32.1 million were for the restructuring of vineyards, 10.4 million for investments, and 7.9 million for extra UE promotion. To follow, there is Veneto with 40.7, of which 18.9 for the restructuring of vineyards, 12.3 for promotion, and 8.1 for investments. To close the podium of Regions with more assigned funds, there is Puglia with 29.4, of which 14.8 for the restructuring of vineyards, 7.2 for promotion, and 6.7 for investments. In front of Tuscany (27.5 million euros overall), Emilia Romagna (25.8), and Piedmont (18.8 million euros), followed, in a sort of “Top 10”, from the Abruzzi (12.1), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (10.9), Lombardy (10.3), and Sardinia (8.7).

