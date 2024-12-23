No-alcohol wines are reality also in Italy: there is the signing of Minister Lollobrigida’s decree

Subject of division, but also an inevitable solution to look to the future, as the market testifies, such that the “endorsements” for no-alcohol wines have been increased following the example of countries such as France, the first wine producer considering its value, where these products are already a reality. And, now, the same is for Italy with the signature of the law decree for no-alcohol wines by Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, which arrived close to the passage at the Conference State Regions of the draft decree regulating national regulations about no-alcohol wines, and partially dealcoholized wines.

“Therefore, as Article No. 1 of the law decree states, in Italy, “it is possible to partially or totally reduce the alcohol content of wines”, including sparkling wines, and on the label of the products obtained after the total or partial dehalcolization process, the caption no-alcohol” will be reported, if the effective alcohol content of the product is not over 0.5% Abv, or “partially dehalcolized”; on the contrary, if it is over 0.5% Abv is lower to the minimum effective alcohol content of the category preceding the dealcoholization (in Italy under 9% Abv, ed). A process, that of the dealcoholization, which doesn’t include PDO and PGI wines with the possibility to carry dehalcolization operations in separated environments out, but, anyway, always inside the same establishment.

According to Federvini, the signature to the law decree “represents an important step forward for the Italian wine industry”, and the final text characterizes itself for some innovations, which are partly attributable to the result of the discussion with the Regions, others introduced in order to consider the suggestions emerged at the meeting between the Minister, and the presidents of industry association of last November, 26th, including the implementation of describer “no-alcohol” instead of the unhappy translation from English “dealcoholized”. Federvini welcomes with favor this new law framework representing a solid basis for the development of no-alcohol wines, an expanding segment, capable of attracting new consumers, and of consolidating the competitiveness of made in Italy in the world”. President of Federvini Micaela Pallini added that “the signature of the law decree, arrived by the end of the year as promised by Minister Lollobrigida, is a significant result for Italian wine industry in a law framework that didn’t leave so much maneuver margin. We will continue to work to valorize the tradition and Italian wine heritage also through the introduction of new products capable of meeting the needs of a mostly international audience, who is always more attentive and diversified”.

The satisfaction for what now can be considered a “historical turning point” arrived close to the approval at the Conference State Regions of the draft decree, by Unione Italiana Vini, through the words of Secretary General Paolo Castelletti. An innovation following the direction of “a growing and increasingly more lively market, that only in Italy counts 36% of adult consumers, who are interested in reducing alcohol consumption”.

Copyright © 2000/2024