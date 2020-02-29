Now it’s official: “ProWein” 2020, scheduled for March 15 to 17, in Dusseldorf, is postponed

Now it’s official: the 2020 edition of ProWein, scheduled from March 15 to 17 in Dusseldorf, is postponed. And so far there are no official assumptions about possible new dates. The official announcement, as anticipated by the rumors of the German magazine “Falstaff”, reported this morning by WineNews, is made by the Düsseldorf trade fair itself, which, in addition to the most important international wine fair, announces that it has postponed other proprietary fairs due to the evolution of the coronavirus situation.

“In close coordination with all partners involved, the company will promptly discuss alternative fair dates to ensure that planning can proceed reliably.

In doing so”, explains Messe Düsseldorf, “we are following the recommendation of the German government's crisis management team to take the principles of the Robert Koch Institute into account when assessing the risk of major events. Based on this recommendation and the recent significant increase in the number of infected people, including in Europe, Messe Düsseldorf has reviewed the situation. Added to this is the uncertainty of many exhibitors and visitors during the March events and the complicated travel situation, particularly for international customers”.

“Our customers, partners and employees trust us. Not only when it comes to the professional and successful management of major international events in Düsseldorf. They can also have this trust in us when we make decisions on critical situations in the interest of their safety”, emphasizes Werner M. Dornscheidt, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf.

