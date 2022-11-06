“OperaWine 2023”, here are the 130 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator” for “Vinitaly 2023”

A symbolic event that celebrates Italian wine as a “wine dream” par excellence in the world and, particularly, the timeless passion of Americans for our labels that makes the USA the leading export market for Italy, “OperaWine 2023” unveiled from “wine2wine” the 130 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator” for “Vinitaly 2023” in Verona. Where, on April 1, they will be the protagonists of the most prestigious tasting signed in Italy by the influential American magazine. And which, as has become a well-established tradition, represents the introduction of the reference event for Italian wine (Veronafiere, April 2-5), featuring the iconic wines of 20 Regions, with Tuscany as a “queen”, along with Piedmont and Veneto, and from which 10 “new entry” wineries will arrive (although the total remains the same as in 2022, ed.) to tell the beauty of Italy’s wine, between high quality, elegance, and glamor.

White, reds, rosés, and sparkling wines to represent the best of made in Italy wine for the foreign market, starting with the American one. Vinitaly and “Wine Spectator” (which, a few days ago, closed its cult event in New York, where WineNews participated, the “Wine Experience”, perhaps the most important event in the world of wine) unveil tomorrow (5 pm) at the “wine2wine” at Veronafiere the new selection of 130 wineries of “Operawine 2023”, created in collaboration with the most prestigious American magazine in the sector, directed by Jeffery Lindenmuth, Alison Napjus and Bruce Sanderson. And, among these, there are 10 new entries (and 20 releases) in 2022, with Tuscany (35 selected wineries) leading the way with Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico, Bolgheri, and the Supertuscans, followed by the Piedmont of the prestigious Barolo and Barbaresco (19) and the Veneto of Prosecco, Amarone della Valpolicella, and Soave (17). Down from the podium, but still growing, are two South Regions - Sicily (10) and Campania (8) - in a presence that sees the North with 57 brands, the Center with 44, and the South with 29.

“Wine Spectator” is one of the magazines that have a significant influence on consumers in the reference markets. In the United States, it is considered an authentic guide to the winemaking lifestyle for a market that has long served as the primary outlet for wine exports, beginning with the Italian market, which, with 2.3 billion euros in value recorded in 2021, accounts for nearly one-third of US imports. This year, thanks to the strong dollar, American demand has fared better than others in terms of the cost surplus caused by inflation: as of the end of September, according to the Uiv / Vinitaly Observatory on a customs basis, imports of bubbles were still positive (+ 6% in volume and +8% in value), while demand for still tricolor wines was decreasing (-7.2% in volume and -1.3% in value). The matching between the selected brands and the top reference wines “OperaWine 2023” will be announced a few days before “Vinitaly 2023” (Veronafiere, 2-5 April).

“Wine Spectator” and Vinitaly, here are the 130 wineries of “OperaWine 2023”

The companies selected by “Wine Spectator” for this edition are 130 (as of 2022, against 186 in 2021, special edition for the tenth anniversary, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018).

Abruzzo - Masciarelli

Basilicata - D’Angelo

Basilicata - Elena Fucci

Basilicata - Grifalco della Lucania

Calabria - Librandi

Campania - Mastroberardino

Campania - Feudi di San Gregorio

Campania - Quintodecimo

Campania - Montevetrano

Campania - San Salvatore

Campania - Colli di Lapio

Campania - Terredora di Paolo

Campania - Salvatore Molettieri

Emilia-Romagna - Tenuta Pederzana

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia - Vie di Romans

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia - Marco Felluga

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia - Bastianich

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia - Livio Felluga

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia - Gravner

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia - Jermann

Lazio - Famiglia Cotarella

Liguria - Cantine Lunae Bosoni

Lombardia - Guido Berlucchi

Lombardia - Ca’ del Bosco

Lombardia - Conte Vistarino

Lombardia - Nino Negri

Lombardia - Bellavista

Lombardia - Arpepe

Lombardia - Rainoldi

Marche - Umani Ronchi

Marche - Garofoli

Marche - Bisci

Molise - Catabbo

Piemonte - Produttori del Barbaresco

Piemonte - Pio Cesare

Piemonte - Cavallotto

Piemonte - Giacomo Borgogno & Figli

Piemonte - Vietti

Piemonte - Paolo Scavino

Piemonte - Aldo Conterno

Piemonte - Marchesi di Barolo

Piemonte - Massolino

Piemonte - Elvio Cogno

Piemonte - G.B. Burlotto

Piemonte - G.D. Vajra

Piemonte - Oddero

Piemonte - Pecchenino

Piemonte - Renato Ratti

Piemonte - Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio

Piemonte - Falletto di Bruno Giacosa

Piemonte - Luciano Sandrone

Piemonte - Roagna

Puglia - Tormaresca (Antinori)

Puglia - Masseria Li Veli

Puglia - Leone de Castris

Sardegna - Agricola Punica

Sardegna - Argiolas

Sicilia - Cusumano

Sicilia - F. Tornatore

Sicilia - Planeta

Sicilia - Morgante

Sicilia - Donnafugata

Sicilia - Tasca d’Almerita

Sicilia - Feudo Montoni

Sicilia - Benanti

Sicilia - Tenuta delle Terre Nere

Sicilia - Graci

Trentino/Alto Adige - Cantina Nals Margreid

Trentino/Alto Adige - Elena Walch

Trentino/Alto Adige - Cantina Terlano

Trentino/Alto Adige - Ferrari

Trentino/Alto Adige - Tenuta San Leonardo

Toscana - Tenuta San Guido

Toscana - Tenuta Sette Ponti (Feudo Maccari)

Toscana - Ornellaia

Toscana - San Filippo

Toscana - Castello Banfi

Toscana - Siro Pacenti

Toscana - Biondi Santi

Toscana - Casanova di Neri

Toscana - Il Poggione

Toscana - Poggerino

Toscana - Barone Ricasoli

Toscana - Rocca delle Macìe

Toscana - Istine

Toscana - San Felice

Toscana - Lamole di Lamole

Toscana - San Giusto a Rentennano

Toscana - Tenuta di Trinoro (Passopisciaro)

Toscana - Vecchie Terre di Montefili

Toscana - Le Macchiole

Toscana - Mazzei (Castello di Fonterutoli)

Toscana - Petrolo

Toscana - Altesino

Toscana - Canalicchio di Sopra

Toscana - Carpineto

Toscana - Castello di Monsanto

Toscana - Castello di Volpaia

Toscana - Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi

Toscana - Valdicava

Toscana - Boscarelli

Toscana - Castellare di Castellina (Rocca di Frassinello & Feudi del Pisciotto)

Toscana - Fattoria di Fèlsina

Toscana - Fontodi

Toscana - Castello di Albola

Toscana - Castello di Ama

Toscana - Rocca di Montegrossi

Umbria - Scacciadiavoli

Umbria - Tabarrini

Umbria - Arnaldo Caprai

Umbria - Lungarotti

Umbria - Antinori /Castello della Sala

Valle d’Aosta - Les Crêtes

Veneto - Masottina

Veneto - Nino Franco

Veneto - Romano Dal Forno

Veneto - Tommasi (Paternoster)

Veneto - Masi

Veneto - Tommaso Bussola

Veneto - Zenato

Veneto - Tedeschi

Veneto - Allegrini

Veneto - Monte del Frà

Veneto - Gini

Veneto - Leonildo Pieropan

Veneto - Prà

Veneto - Roberto Anselmi

Veneto - Suavia

Veneto - Bertani

Veneto - Zymè

Focus - There are 10 companies that will participate for the first time in “OperaWine 2023”:

1. Colli di Lapio

2. San Salvatore

3. Conte Vistarino

4. Masottina

5. Giacomo Borgogno & Figli

6. Feudo Montoni

7. Cantina Nals Margreid

8. Lamole di Lamole

9. Vecchie Terre di Montefili

10. Monte del Frà

Focus - The companies, selected for the 2023 edition, which did not participate in the 2022 edition, are 10:

1. Elena Fucci

2. Tenuta Pederzana

3. Gravner

4. Bellavista

5. Marchesi di Barolo

6. Masseria Li Veli

7. Argiolas

8. Tenuta delle Terre Nere

9. Tenuta Sette Ponti (Feudo Maccari)

10. Arnaldo Caprai

Copyright © 2000/2022