Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2017 “Solare”, 193,800 pounds collected in the auction by Sotheby’s

193,800 pounds: this is how much has been collected from the online auction, beaten by Sotheby’s, with 12 large-format lots of Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2017 “Solare”, made by Argentinean artist Tomás Saraceno, internationally famous for his interactive installations that propose, in an era of ecological turmoil, new sustainable ways of living our planet. At the top of the list, as planned, is the lot dedicated to the only Salmanazar (9 liters) in the collection, awarded for £42,700, and which also includes an exclusive visit to the famous Bolgheri estate of Ornellaia with hospitality for 10 people, with a visit to the vineyards and harvesting experience together with oenologist Alex Heinz. And so the proceeds from yet another auction of one of the longest-running projects linking wine and patronage will once again be donated to the Mind’s Eye program of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation (297. 000 euros the total value of the cheque delivered by Marquis Ferdinando Frescobaldi and Giovanni Geddes da Filicaja, president and mg of Ornellaia, to Karole Vail, director of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, let the company know), created by the Education Department of the Guggenheim, which helps blind or visually impaired people to experience art through the use of all the senses. In over 11 years of activity, through the project “Vendemmia d’Artista”, Ornellaia has donated over 2 million dollars to over 10 different institutions in the art world: from the Whitney Museum in New York to the Neue National Galerie in Berlin, from the Fondation Beyeler in Basel to the Royal Opera House in London to the H2 Foundation in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Copyright © 2000/2020