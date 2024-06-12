Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2021, “The Generosity”: $325,000 for “Mind’s Eye” project

$325,000 to fund the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s “Mind’s Eye” program, which provides access to art for the blind or visually impaired through multisensory experiences: that’s how much was donated from the proceeds of the auction of large-format Ornellaia Vendemmia d’Artista 2021, “La Generosità”, featuring Marinella Senatore’s signature art labels for Tenuta dell’Ornellaia’s iconic wine, which was auctioned at Sotheby’s in recent days. Sum that adds to the already more than $2.5 million that one of the most important and long-lived wine patronage projects (this is edition No. 16) has already donated to cultural institutions around the world.

Bottles, those of Ornellaia 2021, that Senatore has made unique with the artistic language of collage and light. “The sense of care and belonging implicit in generosity is the foundation of coexistence. Generosity and cooperation, coexistence and, finally, participation: these have always been the central concepts of my research”, said Marinella Senatore. Who added, “For the labels I used the collage technique, which I love very much and which allows me to organize details, images, energy flows and thoughts on a piece of paper. The labels were conceived as a set of collages describing the relationship between the earth, energy and human beings”.

“I would like to thank Sotheby’s, which has been our partner in this project for years, Marinella Senatore and of course all the collectors around the world who participated in the auction. We are proud to support “Mind’s Eye” and to see this program, which involves more and more people, grow year after year”, commented Ornellaia and Frescobaldi Group President Lamberto Frescobaldi. Cyra Levenson, Deputy Director, Education and Public Engagement at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation recounts that “thanks to the contribution and global partnership with Ornellaia, the Mind’s Eye program has become an international initiative, allowing anyone, anywhere to experience the Guggenheim, giving them the opportunity to enjoy in a digital space its unique architecture and its fascinating and inspiring collections”.

After all, art and wine share a multisensory experience. And by donating the funds raised through Vendemmia d’Artista to “Mind’s Eye”, Ornellaia emphasizes this common value and the importance of being active players in the cultural and social community of one’s time.

