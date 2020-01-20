Ovse-Ceves: in 2019 Italian sparkling wines grow to 750 million bottles and 1.9 billion bottles

With the production of sparkling wines still growing in Italy in 2019, the first producer in the world with 750 million bottles (with a 27% share of the global market), of which just over 200 million are destined for the domestic market, while 550 million reach foreign markets (two out of three), with a variety and versatility that make them the perfect companions at any time of the year and, above all, for every dish, Italian bubbles are increasingly popular, beyond the borders, and also in Italy. And all this, thanks to producers, oenologists, and not only, who, with their intuitions, their famous wineries and world-famous wines, have made history. And if, on the one hand, the confirmation comes from Ovse-Ceves (Osservatorio Centro Studi Economici Vini Speciali), on the other hand, it will be the SpumantiItalia Festival (Pescara, Hotel Esplanade, 24-26 January) to reward the personalities of the Italian sparkling wine world who have distinguished themselves through their work and ideas.

“A value in the cellar - estimates Giampietro Comolli, at the helm of the Observatory and among the guests of the Festival - of about 1.9 billion euros, which marks, compared to 2018, growth in the volume of +8.5% and +3.9% in value. The sore point remains the marginal value at the origin of the bottles, and consequently consumer prices. Even if, especially on foreign markets, the perception of quality associated with the style of drinking made in Italy leads to a global consumer turnover of 6.1 billion euros, more than three times the production price. However, to grow in value, it is necessary to aim for the new and better value/identity ratio by abandoning the quality/price mix that pushes down price lists”.

The producers Vittorio Moretti (Terra Moretti) and Maurizio Zanella (Cà del Bosco), the Gancia family and Giorgio Soldati (La Scolca), the president of the Italian oenologists gathered in Assoenologi and the world oenologists of the Union Internationale des Œnologues Riccardo Cotarella, and Mattia Vezzola, one of the most important Italian oenologists, and producer (Costaripa): here are the Special Prizes of SpumantItalia, the Festival dedicated to the best effervescent expressions of the Belpaese - promoted, among others, by the Consorzio di Tutela dei Vini d’Abruzzo, Bubble’s Italia, Andrea Zanfi Editore and Assoenologi - where experts and enthusiasts from Italy, but not only, can discover the best wines on the market, with the companies, Maisons that have made its history and wineries that are always experimenting with new expressions, protagonists of cultural moments and technical-scientific in-depth study, including guided tastings and master classes, but also talk shows dedicated to topics such as the comparison between the territories of Italian areas that have consolidated over time their productive identity and the news collections that are working for this purpose, and events throughout the city. And that also assigns a special recognition to the Prosecco Doc Consortium and Lessini Durello Wines Protection Consortium, while the “Francesco Scacchi Award” to the most innovative Italian sparkling wine company goes to Salvatore Murana di Pantelleria, “The beginning and the newspaper, then the story “will be given to Girolamo d'Amico, Louis Rapini, Ulrico Priore to Mario Pojer, and the” Gerolamo Conforto Award”, finally, to Josef Reiterer and Franco Adami.

On stage on January 24th in a gala dinner with over 100 sparkling labels, from Franciacorta to Alta Langa, from Oltrepò to Prosecco, from Asti to Monti Lessini, next to the Special Awards of the Festival there will also be awards to the “Ambassadors of Italian toast 2020” of Bubble’s magazine.

