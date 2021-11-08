Pandolfini: from Daniel Thomases collection, the “Quarto di Brenta” Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno

The Pandolfini auction, to be held on November 11th and 12th will pay tribute to the great American wine writer that Italy adopted, Daniel Thomases. The auction will include the prestigious collection of the famous journalist and wine critic, who collaborated with the major magazines in the sector, from “Wine Spectator” to “The Wine Advocate”, and also wrote for WineNews, and who passed away in March of 2020. Pandolfini has selected 29 lots of Italian wines from Piedmont and Tuscany, Thomases’ favorite regions, which are true wine treasures, starting with one of the six-12 liters of Barolo Falletto Riserva by Bruno Giacosa from 1996 (2.000 / 2.500 euros), which Bruno Giacosa gave to Daniel Thomases. Still in Piedmont, a selection of lots that boasts unique bottles such as the Quarto di Brenta from the 1955 Riserve of Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno. There will also be the number 1 bottle, the first the company produced, estimated at 9.000 / 18.000 euros. In total, 769 lots at Pandolfini’s auction, making “The Art of Collecting” the largest and highest quality catalog ever. The catalog includes another private collection of an entrepreneur, full of great Italian and French wines, and old vintages, including a bottle of Mouton Rothschild 1945 (4.000 / 16.000 euros), from Bordeaux, as well as Armand Rousseau, Leflaive, Romanée-Conti, Bruno Chevalier and Henri Jayer, and the famous Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux, estimated at 2.000 / 4.000 euros.

Then to Tuscany, starting in Bolgheri, with Ornellaia, Masseto and Sassicaia, in formats ranging from half bottles to 6-liter Mathusalems, such as Ornellaia 2010, valued at 1.200 / 2.400 euros, and Le Pergole Torte 1997 of Montevertine (1.200 / 2.400 euros). Plus, the double magnum of Masseto 2017 (2.000 / 4.000 euros), 12 bottles of Sassicaia Tenuta San Guido 2001 (1.500 / 3.000 euros), six bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Case Basse Riserva Gianfranco Soldera 2003, estimated at 1.800 / 3.600 euros, and 12 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Poggio di Sotto 1994 (1.000 / 2.000 euros). Then Piedmont once again, with 5 bottles of Barolo Cannubi San Lorenzo Giuseppe Rinaldi 1999 (1.300 / 2.600 euros), 6 bottles of Barolo Bartolo Mascarello 1998 (1.200 / 2.400 euros) and 3 Magnums of Sorì Tildin Gaja 1982 (1.000 / 2.000 euros), as well as 4 bottles of Amarone Classico Riserva Giuseppe Quintarelli 1990 (1.800 / 3.600 euros), representing Valpolicella.

Returning to France, and its Châteaus and Maisons, there are many lots of great French wine brands: Margaux, Lafite Rothschild, Haut Brion, Dom Perignon, Salon, Krug (in all its variations from rosé to the highly prized Clos d'Ambonnay, valued at 1.300 / 2.600 euros). Back in Burgundy, land of the finest Grand Cru, such as Chambertin, Corton-Charlemagne, Montrachet and Musigny, there is Domaine George Roumier, which has an average annual production of just 350 bottles, one of which, vintage 2014, will be sold at 4.000 / 8.000 euros. The sale will end with the “The Wonders” session, a selection of 113 lots from the Domains Emmanuel Rouget, René Engel, d’Auveney, Leroy and Romanée-Conti. These are all wines of indisputable value, where the numerous Magnum-sized bottles stand out, such as Rouget's Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 2015, estimated at 3.000 / 8.000 euros, and the Clos-Vougeot 2002 by Engel, at 2.400 / 4.800 euros.

