Pandolfini, Romanée-Conti and Sassicaia set an all-time record: 1.2 million euros

A vertical of six vintages of Montrachet Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which reached 42,875 euros, a bottle of Romanée-Conti Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2016 that closed the bidding at 20,212 euros and 13 bottles of 2009, with all the Grand Cru produced by the Domaine in two wooden cases, which from an evaluation of 35,000 euros was sold at 61,862 euros. These are the top lots of Pandolfini’s auction, held on April 20 and 21, which set a new record for the Italian auction house, which reached 187% of the estimated amount, that is 1.2 million euros, the highest ever, thanks to 99% of the assigned lots, for an average of 1,981 euros per lot. Italian labels also did well, occupying the entire first day, and resulting in the awarding of 99% of lots, while final values brought a 194% increase on reserves and an average value of 1,331 euros per lot.

From Piedmont stand out the six bottles of Barolo Cà D’Morissio Riserva Giuseppe Mascarello 2010, sold at more than double the starting price (4,410 euros), then 4 magnums of Selezione Riserva Etichetta Rossa by Bruno Giacosa, at 5,400 euros, while a magnum of Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno of the very famous 2010 vintage concluded the competition at 2,940 euros. In Tuscany, a 12-liter bottle of Le Pergole Torte 2002 Montevertine sold for 4,900 euros, six bottles of Solaia 2013 by Antinori fetched 1,600 euros, a double magnum of Ornellaia 2013 special edition “Vendemmia d’Artista” sold for 1,715 euros. And again, a double magnum of Masseto 2015, which reached an adjudication of 3.675 euros, 12 bottles of Sassicaia 2015 by Tenuta San Guido, sold at 5.635 euros, but also, two complete vertical bottles, always of Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido: one of 21 vintages, from 1986 to 2006, sold at 6.615 euros, and one of 29 vintages, from 1989 to 2017, sold at 7.600 euros.

“The final result shows that the market, despite the global situation due the pandemic emergency, is not stopping, but has grown enormously, and almost all the sold lots and the figures reached show us that the Italian market has become one of the most attractive centers for this type of sale”, comments Francesco Tanzi, at the head of Wine Department of Casa d’Aste Pandolfini.

