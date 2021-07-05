“Perfect Wine”, when Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, recommends wine

“Alexa, get me a glass of wine”. Sooner or later, we will get to this point. In the meantime, we are gradually approaching the dream of many wine lovers. Technology, which helps and supports us in all matters, will now also be recommending the right bottle of wine. Alexa, the virtual assistant of the Amazon platform, created to make the home smart, manages television, music, and appliances with her voice, but she also responds to our curiosity and helps us with online purchases. She now has a new “skill”. It is called “Perfect Wine”, and she guides the consumer, in a simple and intuitive manner, in choosing the best bottle of wine to buy, based on the occasion and the food combination. This skill is starting with the wines of three prestigious Italian wine companies: Marchesi Frescobaldi, Marchesi Antinori and Terra Moretti.

To get advice from Alexa on the wine you are searching for, just say, “Alexa, open Perfect Wine”, and then let yourself be guided by filtering the options according to your preferences, like a special occasion, or a romantic evening, an aperitif with friends, a business dinner, and also prices and food pairings, until you find the ideal wine. Alexa will then share all the information on the chosen wine directly on the screen of the Echo Show device, on the Alexa App and via email. Once the user is familiar with the new Alexa skill, he/she will be able to ask more direct and complex questions. For instance, you can ask, “Alexa, recommend a wine for a romantic dinner at a maximum price of twenty euros” or, “Alexa, suggest a wine for an aperitif with friends”, which will, obviously speed up and optimize your search and then order, obviously on Amazon, the recommended bottle.

