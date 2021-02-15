“Polo del Gusto” of Illy group is ready for a new partner: the selection of the advisor is started

Despite the great difficulties that the economy is experiencing, people continue to want to invest in the excellence of wine & food. And the “Polo del Gusto” of the Illy group, which brings together excellences such as the Mastrojanni winery, among the qualitative references of Brunello di Montalcino, Domori chocolate from Piedmont, Dammann Frères French tea, Prestat English confectionery (which has been serving the royals of England for years) and with some investments in Agrimontana, is about to concretely give way the process of opening up capital to identify a partner to grow further.

According to the financial newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore”, the holding “Polo del Gusto” is about to identify the financial advisor who will take care of the procedure, in which several private equity funds would already be interested. A share of the company should (whose overall value is estimated at 250 million euros )between 20% and 40% should be sold. For an operations, therefore, that will oscillate between 50 and 100 million euros, in order to aim, in the medium term, at a listing on the Stock Exchange.

And who knows, maybe there will also be an investment in wine in the land of Barolo, one of the desires of Riccardo Illy, who leads the “Polo del Gusto”, as the entrepreneur from Trieste told WineNews several times.

Copyright © 2000/2021