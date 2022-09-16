Prosecco DOC pays tribute to Canova, beauty, dancing, hands carving marble and working in vineyard

It is an exciting inspiring journey transporting the viewer to the heart of eighteenth-century Venice area to relive the atmosphere and environment where Antonio Canova lived, imagined, contemplated and gave shape to the materials he used to sculpt. The grace and beauty he revealed mirror the same feelings found in tasting a glass of bubbles. Thus, the renewed partnership between art and wine exalts the highest idea of ​​beauty and its creation, where the hand that carves the marble is the same that works in the vineyard. “Genius Moves The World - A Tribute to Antonio Canova” is the short film by Anam Cara Filosofia of the image for the Prosecco DOC Consortium, directed by Carlo Guttadauro. The Venetian bubbles pay tribute to one of the greatest sculptors of all time, from his humble Treviso origins, in the bicentenary of his death. The Consortium is also celebrating with the Prosecco Limited Edition “Canova Gloria Trevigiana”, for the exhibition hosted by Bailo Museum in Treviso (extended until October 2nd), which depicts one of the emblematic works of the group “Amore e Psiche Stanti”, whose sinuous lines merge with the soft contours of the bottle.

The short film, whose three protagonists portray young Antonio Canova played by Michele Piccolo, the statue of Ebe personified by Virna Toppi, prima ballerina of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, and the winery manager of Prosecco DOC, played by Andrea Offedi. The narrator is Dario Penne. The film was presented at the 79th edition of the “Venice International Film Festival” and has received awards the world over: the “ New York Movie Awards ” the “NYFA - New York International Film Awards”, the “ Cine Paris Film Festival”, and the “Florence Film Award ”, to name just a few.

