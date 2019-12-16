Prosecco DOCG, business is booming and in January, the UNESCO Hills Foundation

The 2019 Economic Report that the Consortium, led by Innocente Nardi, requested and CIRVE (viticulture and enology research center) endorsed, on the district that represents the history of the Prosecco phenomenon, revealed the numbers of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG for 2018: over 518 million euros in production value, 90 million bottles, 61% of which sold in Italy and 39% on world markets (Germany, the UK and Switzerland at the top), an economy developing on 8.446 of vineyards (of which 108 are Cartizze cru), creating prosperity and work for over 6.325 people (Prosecco was “invented” in 1868, by Antonio Carpenè, founder of the historic Carpenè Malvolti, adopting the sparkling process of the Glera vine for the first time, ed.). By the end of this year, they will have produced almost 92 million bottles, to celebrate even more important data, that between 2013 and 2018 sales of the denomination, in general, grew 25% in volume, and more than + 43% in value, a clear improvement in price positioning, now more than 5.6 euros per bottle, ex-winery.

2019 has been remarkable for the territory; first of all, the recognition of the Vineyard Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the many awards and achievements that the wineries in the territory have received. The most significant award of all was first place, and the first time for a Prosecco DOCG, to Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Nino Franco NV Rustico Brut on the “The Enthusiast 100” 2019, the ranking of the top wines in the world, according to the US magazine, “Wine Enthusiast”.

There have been considerations and provocations on the territory, like the proposition of some to abandon the name “Prosecco”, one of the strongest Italian wine brands, to make it stand out from DOC, recently spawning debates and controversy, but the territory is looking decidedly to the future. “I would like to state that on January 2, 2020, we will set up the Foundation that will manage the site of the “Hills of Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene”, registered in the list of cultural landscapes to be protected as heritage of humanity, at the Broli Law Firm in Conegliano. This is not only a formal but also a substantial endeavor since it is UNESCO that rightly requires us to safeguard the site and invest in its development”, announced the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia.

Copyright © 2000/2019