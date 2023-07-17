Prosecco Docg conquers the USA, in the “capitals” New York and Chicago

Prosecco Docg is conquering the USA, focusing on value and on some of the American “capitals”, such as Chicago and New York, symbolic cities and among the economic engines of the “stars and stripes” country. The expedition will be led by the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Consortium, together with ten local wineries (from Adami, Bellenda, Bortolomiol, Col Sandago, Gemin, Le Colture, Le Manzane, Val D’Oca, Valdo and Villa Sandi), protagonists of tastings, masterclasses and educational moments, to tell about the Denomination and its identity values expressed through its territory and its wine selections. “The Consortium’s visit to the two US cities is part of a logic of continuous progression in value for the Denomination”, says President Elvira Bortolomiol: “New York remains the nerve centre for communication and wine trade in the United States, while Chicago is a strategic and central destination in the States, where an increase in sales is expected in the coming years”. The United States continues to be an important reference market in the world of wine, with over 3 million bottles exported in 2022 (+21.1% on 2021) for a value of 16.9 million euros (+30.8% on 2021)”. The director of the Consortium Diego Tomasi echoes her: “we are a dynamic denomination with deep roots in tradition, with the desire to bring in-depth knowledge of our products abroad through continuous training, beginning with wine communication and trade professionals in various channels and progressing to wine lovers”.

The tour starts today July 17 with the first tasting counter which will see the companies present in Binny’s Beverage Depot, the most important chain of Wine - Shops in the Midwest with 45 points of sale in the State of Chicago (Illinois), where 100 operators and journalists will be tasting the wines offered by each individual producer, capturing their unique characteristics. This formula will be repeated on July 19 in New York City at the Rizzoli Bookstore, a prestigious bookstore just off Fifth Avenue. The collective tasting moments will conclude with dinners dedicated to the specialised press, and will take place in Chicago, at the Avec restaurant, with dishes prepared by chef Dylan Patel, winner of the Michelin Bib Gourmand and JBF Awards; in New York, at The Lobster Club restaurant, which will host a delegation of producers and the press for a dinner featuring the pairing of Denomination wines and Asian cuisine.

Both dinners will be preceded by an introduction that will explain the Denomination and its historical-environmental peculiarities. Then it will be the turn of the masterclasses, organized in collaboration with “Wine & Spirits”, one of the most authoritative American magazines specialising in wine, which counts over 200,000 readers including sector operators and wine lovers, on stage in Chicago on July 18th and in New York on July 20th. Both detailed moments dedicated to the Rive, Cartizze, and Sui Lieviti selections will be led by Stephanie Johnson, the magazine’s Italian Wine Editor, and addressed to sector operators. The director of the Consortium, Diego Tomasi, will also be present. On July 20 and 21, there will also be two educational events in New York: respectively 30 students of the “International Wine Center”, a centre specialized in wine training owned by the Master of Wine Mary Ewing-Mulligan, the first woman to obtain this prestigious title in the United States, will attend a tasting guided by the director of the Consortium - Diego Tomasi, while on July 22 the focus will be on staff training, for sommeliers and beverage managers of the Major Food Group restaurant group; also, in this case, the emphasis will be on the origin of the best expressions of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Doc.

But it’s been also thought about the end user, and thanks to another collaboration with the Rizzoli bookshop in the heart of Manhattan, the windows will be customized on a Conegliano Valdobbiadene theme, with a screen that will project a loop video of the area and its unique and recognisable hills, from 17 July to 24 July. On the evening of July 19, at the aperitif, bookshop customers will be able to taste a glass of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg; all while the “National Prosecco Week” will be held in 30 states across the country, under the direction of the Consortium of Prosecco Doc.

