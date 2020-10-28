Prosecco Rosè conquering the world: green light from the EU to the new type of Prosecco Doc

Prosecco, the most popular Italian sparkling wine exported to international markets, is ready to dye glasses all over the world pink: the European Union has given its green light, which will allow the new type of Prosecco Doc to be commercialized in foreign markets, as well as in the Italian one.

“With this opportunity, we expect to give a virtuous development to the denomination with a high quality product, expressing at the best possible way the environmental and human factors that characterize our territory”, comments the president of the Consorzio del Prosecco Doc Stefano Zanette, in officially announcing the news to the press and producers, an army of 11,460 winegrowers, 1,192 wineries, 347sparkling wineries that contribute to the constitution of the complex system responsible for the unparalleled success of a “made in Italy” denomination, which has become the emblem and undisputed flag of Italian genius throughout the world.

The Prosecco Doc, from today, will be able to export the newest addition to the family, the Prosecco Doc Rosè, so eagerly awaited by the main markets in the world that the vast majority of the bottles produced had already been booked before leaving the autoclaves, where the production regulations require it to be aged for at least 60 days before being made available to the consumer.

these are 20 million bottles, some of which have already been distributed within the national borders between the Horeca (catering) and Gdo (large-scale distribution) sectors and will now be able to reach the main foreign markets, from which the Consotium expect the greatest satisfaction.

“In fact – confirms the president Zanette – of the 486 million bottles of Prosecco Doc produced, 80% will be exported and, thanks to European recognition, it is estimated that sales will find greater stimulus and vigor in this last quarter of 2020. I congratulate those producers who have shown themselves to be very ready to grab this opportunity, making an immediate effort not to be unprepared”.

“We owe thanks – says the director Luca Giavi – as a Consortium representing the entire production system, to the Regions of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, to the Directorate General for Agriculture of the European Commission and to those MEPs, first of all Paolo De Castro, who have committed themselves to make it clear that the measure should be published in good time, at this particular time that Italy, Europe and the whole world are experiencing”.

After this important and long-awaited goal, the Consortium is already looking to the future: in fact, during the week, the first tests will be started in order to define the types that will be reserved for the producers of the territory of Trieste, and in particular, the mention “Prosekar”. An opportunity that looks to a territory with undoubted potential, which must be shared with an increasing number of local producers.

