ProWein relaunches to 2021 and challenges Covid by extending its durations from 3 to 5 days

ProWein relaunches to 2021, and challenges Covid by extending its duration: no longer 3 but 5 days, starting on March 19 (instead of March 21, as scheduled) to close on March 23, to reconcile the health and safety standards imposed by Covid-19, and the management of “flows of exhibitors and visitors to the world's largest and most important wine and spirits fair. Next year they will have access to ProWein at most 10,000 visitors a day”. This is reported in a press release of Messe Düsseldorf, after a first practical test in recent days. “With Caravan Salon, the largest international motorhome trade fair in September, we have shown how important and successful trade fairs are even at the time of Covid”, says Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director of the trade fairs industry at Messe Düsseldorf, and adds: “It was the first fair in Germany after its closure and proved to be an important step towards normal business recovery. The know-how acquired can be used to benefit the international wine and spirits sector for ProWein in the interests of our customers. Even under the current situation, our users will be able to achieve commercial success.

An import announcement, for the German trade fair, which, under the name of “PROTaction”, has developed a global concept of hygiene and safety. “In addition to visitor flow management, a key element is the respect of safety distance, hygiene and use of masks. As happened at the Caravan Salon, at ProWein, the PROTaction Guides will visit the halls and check compliance with the regulations. Visitor control can be guaranteed by limiting the number of visitors to a maximum of 10,000 per day; this is possible thanks to individual day tickets purchased online. An effective measure in the Caravan Salon was the registration of all employees of the exhibitors, including the exhibition space construction staff. This measure will be implemented as a key element of the PROTaction Concept in ProWein 2021”. We have prepared appropriate solutions for specific events at ProWein, such as the organization of tastings”, explains the trade fair, “in accordance with the anti-Covid regulations. All the necessary information on hygiene measures is available online for exhibitors, employees, exhibition space construction companies, visitors and media representatives, and is constantly updated on the ProWein website”.

Copyright © 2000/2020