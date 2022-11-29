Prunotto (Antinori family) buys 3.4 hectares in Mga Cerretta for 8.7 million euros

Prunotto, the Piedmont-based label of the Antinori “ecosystem” (which encompasses major Italian wine territories, from Chianti Classico to Bolgheri, from Maremma to Umbria, from Franciacorta to the Langhe) expands its already rich production range, buying 3.4 hectares planted with vines in Mga (Additional Geographical Mention) Cerretta, in Serralunga d’Alba, at a cost of 8.7 million euros. A significant investment, officially concluded on November 7, which brings among the holdings of the Antinori Family, led by Ceo Renzo Cotarella, another top cru in Barolo production, Cerretta (just over 40 hectares, divided among wineries such as Giacomo Conterno, Elio Altare, Azelia, Luigi Baudana and Schiavenza), produced in small quantities already since 2017 from a small vineyard lease. Prunotto, acquired by the Antinori family in 1994, can now count on a total vineyard area of 74 hectares in production, to which must be added another 4 under replanting, between Langhe and Monferrato. Of these, 13 hectares are destined for Barolo, and 5.2 hectares for Barbaresco, divided between the Mga Bussia, Vigna Colonnello, Cerretta, Secondine and Bric Turot, as well as the two estate crus Pian Romualdo and Costamiòle, from which Barolo Cerretta, Barolo Bussia, Barolo Bussia Vigna Colonnello, Barbaresco Bric Turot and Barbaresco Secondine are produced, as well as Nizza Costamiòle and and Barbera d’Alba Pian Romualdo.

