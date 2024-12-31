Record-breaking Italian sparkling wines: with New Year’s Eve over 100 million bottles uncorked

On New Year’s Eve, the corks popped out during the celebrations rise to more than 100 million with Italian sparkling wines, which will be present on 83% of tables, from homes to restaurants up to agritourisms. Coldiretti, based on Ismea-Uiv (Unione Italiana Vini) and Ixè data, affirms that on the occasion of the night of New Year’s Eve which traditionally represents the peak of consumption of sparkling wine in Italy, growing by 2% compared to 2023, while Champagne wine drops by 8%.

If Prosecco continues to lead the classification of national productions with an effect of about 70% out of the bottled total – according to Coldiretti – on the tables of the celebrations a wide variety of bottles can be found, from traditional ones such as Franciacorta, Asti and Trentodoc up to a growing presence of small wineries which have spread rapidly along all the peninsula, from Abruzzo to Sicily, passing through Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, and Umbria. Examples of these excellences are Trebbiano, Verdicchio, Oltrepò, Alta Langa, Moscato, Falanghina, Grechetto, Malvasia, Grillo, Nero d’Avola, Negroamaro, Durello, and Vermentino, just to mention some of them.

But, Italian sparkling wines are also a hit abroad, where, this year, they are expected to reach close to 2.3 billion euros, the highest ever, for a growth of 9% compared to 2023, according to Coldiretti analysis based on Istat data. A growth which equates all the markets starting from the American one when an increase of 15% is registered up to Germany (+6%), and Great Britain (+3%). Italian sparkling wines also win in the homeland of Champagne with a +7% in France, and even in Russia (+62%), where, not by chance, are among the few products that have not been affected by embargo, concludes Coldiretti.

