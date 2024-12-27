Record-breaking Prosecco Doc: 660 million bottles for a consumption value of 3.6 billion euros

2024 has been (again) a record-breaking year for Prosecco Doc: bottlings of the denomination (as anticipated by WineNews in recent days) registered, for the first time, 660 million of bottles with an increase of 7% compared to 2023 for an estimated consumption value of 3.6 billion euros.

“Sparkling wines from Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia confirm to be a pillar of Italian and world sparkling wine production: Prosecco Doc represents almost 25% of Italian PDO wines”, comments the Consorzio Prosecco Doc, headed by Giancarlo Guidolin. He expresses great satisfaction also for the performances of Rosé Prosecco Doc: in the 12 months, 60 million bottles have been traded marking an increase of over 20% compared to 2023. This category represents 10% of the total reaffirming the initial forecasts.

Looking at 2025, Consorzio Prosecco Doc intends to keep on working aiming to safeguard the stability of the value, and of the value of productions going along with market demands thanks to precise policies of offer management. “Despite the difficulties of wine sector, 2024 has been a positive year for Prosecco Doc. Let’s look at 2025 with trust and renewed commitment – comments President Guidolin – being aware of the fact that the success depends on the work of all the actors of the supply chain – from wine producers to winemakers, from bottlers to commercial partners. A sincere thank goes to each of them for their dedication which has contributed to the obtained results. The Consortium will continue to valorize, safeguard, and promote our Denomination coping together with future challenges, and meeting increasingly more the needs of consumers with a particular attention to sustainability”.

