The world “Prosecco” dominates among sparkling wines. And that of Asolo exceeds 30 million bottles

If Italian sparkling wines are the category that has kept the overall accounts of the sector in the positive in recent years, part of the credit goes to the growth of Metodo Classico, from Franciacorta to Trentodoc, from Alta Langa to Oltrepò Pavese, from the recovery of historical territories such as Asti, to the birth, over the years, of many different territorial experiences with declinations of territory more linked to native grape varieties, or to younger denominations and projects, such as those of Garda Doc or of “Trabocco”, a collective brand of Abruzzo sparkling wine, to give a few examples, but there is no doubt that the engine that has driven the growth is in the “Prosecco galaxy”, in terms of volume and communicative and commercial success. And if most of it, of course, is done by Prosecco Doc (which is expected to close 2024 with bottlings up 7% compared to 2023, to 660 million bottles, according to data anticipated by WineNews), along with the historic area, that of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, with its Unesco Heritage Hills (focus of the latest issue, just published, of “I Quaderni di WineNews”), which in recent years has consistently put just over 100 million bottles a year on the market, also growing a lot was the no-longer-smaller denomination of Asolo Prosecco Docg, which “records a new historic record, reaching 30 million certified bottles. This is an extraordinary result for the Asolo Montello Wines Consortium and for the denomination, which shows constant growth not only in quantity but also in quality, with a progressive increase in the value of the product, a goal that the Consortium has set for itself for a long time and will continue to pursue”, the Consortium led by Michele Noal communicates.

“We are proud of the milestone we have achieved, thanks to the work of our producers, who have been working for years to grow the denomination. An important choral work, the result of the many initiatives that over time have made this achievement possible. In fact, Asolo Prosecco has been able to win the interest of national and international critics, who have awarded our wines excellent scores thanks to the commitment of the companies that have believed in the projects to promote the territory and have invested in quality”, Noal explains.

An important factor in the denomination’s growth is the consolidation and development of foreign markets: the United States remains the leading country for exports, but Asolo’s bubbles are also arousing more and more interest in Japan, where the Consortium brought its labels for a tasting last November at the Tokyo leg of the Slow Wine World Tour.

And so it is, moreover, for all Italian sparkling wines, so much so that, of the more than 1 billion bottles of Italian bubbly put on the market in 2024 (+7% over 2023), the majority will end up in markets around the world, and as many as 351 million bottles (of which 255 in the world) will be uncorked in these days of the end-of-year holidays alone, according to data from the Wine Observatory Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv and Ismea. Merit also goes to the diversity that Italian sparkling wine can offer, increasingly rewarded also by international critics, as shown by Italy’s great results at Tom Stevenson’s “Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships” 2024.

“Our wines”, Noal continues, “tell the world about a unique place, a territory of which we are proud ambassadors. Through the goblet, we have the opportunity to make known the village of Asolo and its charm, the wonderful hills that surround it and the food and wine excellence of our places. These are the lands of Canova and Palladio, in the Abbey of S. Eustachio Giovanni Della Casa wrote the Galateo. The red wines of Montello and Recantina, a variety cultivated locally for centuries and saved from extinction thanks to long research work, are also born here”.

After a 2024 marked by change, with the renewal of institutional offices and the establishment of three commissions-agronomic, technical-legal and promotion-the Consorzio Vini Asolo Montello faces 2025 with confidence: “we will take part in the main sector fairs (Vinitaly, Vinexpo and ProWein) and the SloW Wine Tour in the United States. Not only that: we are also planning to strengthen our activities to protect appellations at the international level. We want to continue with ever greater incisiveness in the actions of protection and supervision, without forgetting the strong training and information activities aimed at operators and institutions that deal with wine and food and tourism in our territory”, concludes President Noal.

