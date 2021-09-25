Resistant varieties, at Mach Foundation the “Review and evaluation of wines from Piwi grapes” no. 1

Amidst the need to manage climate change in the vineyard, but also to use less chemistry and also to save money in the fight against vine diseases, wines made from “Piwi” (i.e. PilzWIderstandsfähig) grapes, i.e. resistant varieties, although still a niche, are less and less rare to encounter not only on the shelves, but also at fairs and competitions. This is a new trend in viticulture and enology that is gaining in strength, and which will now also have a new, decidedly authoritative ad hoc event. The first “Review and evaluation of wines made from Piwi grapes”, organized by the Edmund Mach Foundation, one of the most important research centers for vines and wine in Italy and beyond, will be held at the historic location of San Michele all’Adige on November 18. The aim is to “enhance and promote knowledge of the Piwi varieties by comparing wines produced with at least 95% of grapes from these varieties”. And so the wines that will be evaluated in the glass will be those made from varieties such as Johanniter, Muscaris, Solaris, Saouvigner Gris, Valnosia and Helios, to give a few examples of white varieties, or Cabernet Carbon, Cabertin, Merlot Khorus, Pinot Kors, Sevar, Volturnis and Ranchella, to name but a few of the red varieties, among those listed in the National Register of Wine Grape Varieties and suitable for winemaking. Names which, in the near future, will probably be talked about more and more.

