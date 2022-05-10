Riccardo Cotarella again to lead Assoenologi: “a challenging job awaits us”

Riccardo Cotarella will again lead Assoenologi, the longest-running trade organization in the world: the oenologist, who is also co-president of the Union Internationale des Oenologues (with French Serge Dubois and Spanish Santiago Jordi Martin), has been confirmed, yesterday afternoon, unanimously by the board of directors, who also appointed Massimo Tripaldi (Puglia-Basilicata-Calabria Section), and Pierluigi Zama (Romagna Section) as vice-presidents.

“Being called again to lead the organization of Italian winemakers and wine technicians is a source of great pride and responsibility. I'm accepting the position with the same enthusiasm and determination as always and with a single goal, that of making our association grow, with the precious collaboration of the entire board of directors”, commented Riccardo Cotarella, in his fourth consecutive term. “The work that awaits us - he added - is challenging, especially in light of the events that have and are still affecting our lives. In recent years Assoenologi has been able to react even to the most unfavorable conditions, continuing to grow and becoming more and more a national reference point for enology. This growing process must be accelerated where it is possible for the good of the whole category and the world of wine”, concluded Riccardo Cotarella.

Copyright © 2000/2022