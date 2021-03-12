Rosé mania, the best in the world according to the “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”

The best rose wine of the world is Cuvée Charlotte de La Madrague, and it comes from Côtes de Provence, France. The best Italian one, instead, comes from Abruzzo, and it is Terzini Rosato Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo from Terzini winery. It is also one of the two “Grand Gold Medals” of Italy, together with Il Casato Pinot Grigio Rosato of Schenk Group. Which also wins one of the 20 “Gold Medals” (with Amicone Pinot Gris Rosé), a recognition also achieved by renowned wineries of the Italian wine such as Marisa Cuomo, Leone De Castris, Masciarelli, Piera Martellozzo, Fantini Vini Group (formerly Farnese Vini), Monte del Frà and others. These are the verdicts of the “Rosé Selection of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, dedicated to the rosé phenomenon by one of the oldest and most prestigious international competitions. It should have been held in Italy, in Abruzzo, one of the noble homelands of Italian rosé wines, but instead, due to the pandemic, it was held in Brussels, where a jury of experts, sommeliers and Masters of Wine tasted over 1,000 wines from all over the world.

A phenomenon, the one of rose wines, which, from 2002 to today, has registered a 40% increase in consumption, going from 18 to 26 million hectoliters in the world, with France, Italy, Spain and USA which alone, remember the organizers of the “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, cover 75% of the worldwide production.

Focus - “Rosé Selection of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”

Focus - The two best

2021 Vinolok Revelation (best rosé of Concours Mondial de Bruxelles): La Madrague, Cuvée Charlotte - Côtes de Provence, France

2021 Italian Wine Revelation: Cantina Terzini, Rosato Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo - Abruzzo, Italy

Grand Gold Medal

Terzini Rosato - Terzini by Domenico Terzini

Il Casato Pinot Grigio Rosato - Schenk

Gold Medal

Marisa Cuomo Rosé - Cantine Marisa Cuomo

Karma Rosé - Azienda Agricola Chiusa Grande

Arenile - Ripa Teatina Winery

Talamonti Rosé - Azienda Vinicola Talamonti

Clâr de Lune Grave Rosé - Piera Martellozzo

Contesa Rosé - Contesa Winery

Monte del Fra Chiaretto Rosé - Monte del Fra’

Petronilla Rosé - Colle Funaro Orlandi Contucci Ponno

Pipoli Rosé - Fantini Vini Group

Five Roses 77th Anniversary Rosé - Leone de Castris

Tenuta Secolo IX - Tenuta Secolo IX

Villabella Chiaretto Classico - Villabella Vineyards

Colline Teatine Rosé Classic Line Masciarelli - Masciarelli Tenute Agricole

Amicone Pinot Grigio Rosé - Schenk

Rosad - Vigne del Malina

Joy Rosé Brut - Forchir

Podere don Cataldo Negroamaro Rosé - Angelo Rocca & Figli

Fattoria Sardi Rosé - Fattoria Sardi

Rosé d’Amour - Azienda Agricola Possa

Le Murate Rosé - Fattoria Nicodemi

