Rosé mania, the best in the world according to the “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”

The best rose wine of the world is Cuvée Charlotte de La Madrague, and it comes from Côtes de Provence, France. The best Italian one, instead, comes from Abruzzo, and it is Terzini Rosato Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo from Terzini winery. It is also one of the two “Grand Gold Medals” of Italy, together with Il Casato Pinot Grigio Rosato of Schenk Group. Which also wins one of the 20 “Gold Medals” (with Amicone Pinot Gris Rosé), a recognition also achieved by renowned wineries of the Italian wine such as Marisa Cuomo, Leone De Castris, Masciarelli, Piera Martellozzo, Fantini Vini Group (formerly Farnese Vini), Monte del Frà and others. These are the verdicts of the “Rosé Selection of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, dedicated to the rosé phenomenon by one of the oldest and most prestigious international competitions. It should have been held in Italy, in Abruzzo, one of the noble homelands of Italian rosé wines, but instead, due to the pandemic, it was held in Brussels, where a jury of experts, sommeliers and Masters of Wine tasted over 1,000 wines from all over the world.
A phenomenon, the one of rose wines, which, from 2002 to today, has registered a 40% increase in consumption, going from 18 to 26 million hectoliters in the world, with France, Italy, Spain and USA which alone, remember the organizers of the “Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”, cover 75% of the worldwide production.
Focus - “Rosé Selection of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles”
Focus - The two best
2021 Vinolok Revelation (best rosé of Concours Mondial de Bruxelles): La Madrague, Cuvée Charlotte - Côtes de Provence, France
2021 Italian Wine Revelation: Cantina Terzini, Rosato Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo - Abruzzo, Italy
Grand Gold Medal
Terzini Rosato - Terzini by Domenico Terzini
Il Casato Pinot Grigio Rosato - Schenk
Gold Medal
Marisa Cuomo Rosé - Cantine Marisa Cuomo
Karma Rosé - Azienda Agricola Chiusa Grande
Arenile - Ripa Teatina Winery
Talamonti Rosé - Azienda Vinicola Talamonti
Clâr de Lune Grave Rosé - Piera Martellozzo
Contesa Rosé - Contesa Winery
Monte del Fra Chiaretto Rosé - Monte del Fra’
Petronilla Rosé - Colle Funaro Orlandi Contucci Ponno
Pipoli Rosé - Fantini Vini Group
Five Roses 77th Anniversary Rosé - Leone de Castris
Tenuta Secolo IX - Tenuta Secolo IX
Villabella Chiaretto Classico - Villabella Vineyards
Colline Teatine Rosé Classic Line Masciarelli - Masciarelli Tenute Agricole
Amicone Pinot Grigio Rosé - Schenk
Rosad - Vigne del Malina
Joy Rosé Brut - Forchir
Podere don Cataldo Negroamaro Rosé - Angelo Rocca & Figli
Fattoria Sardi Rosé - Fattoria Sardi
Rosé d’Amour - Azienda Agricola Possa
Le Murate Rosé - Fattoria Nicodemi
Copyright © 2000/2021
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2021