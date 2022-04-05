Rumors: Richard Geoffroy, Dom Pérignon’s celebrated former chef de cave, close to Bellavista

In champenois, the term “radio galipes” is used to describe the rumors that circulate among the rows of vines regarding the secrets of the French wine world. Well, according to WineNews, there are persistent rumors of a new arrival in the Franciacorta vineyards that would leave the chef des caves’ market speechless. Although still awaiting confirmation from the winery, the imminent arrival in the cellars of Bellavista, the prestigious and historic Franciacorta winery, would be none other than Richard Geoffroy, the celebrated former chef de cave of Dom Pérignon.

Seventh generation of a family of vignerons from Vertus, born in 1954 and with a degree first in medicine and then in enology, Richard Geoffroy, the creator of the most iconic Champagne since 1996, left the Moët & Chandon group after 28 years to retire and devote himself to new projects, including the signing of IWA sake. Charismatic, with an indomitable nature that has always led him to go a little further to capture the boldest expression of Champagne, taming even the most difficult vintages, Richard Geoffroy is an undisputed master. If his arrival at Bellavista as an enological consultant alongside the talented oenologist and president of “Terra Moretti” Francesca Moretti (who for many years had Mattia Vezzola as a teacher, recognized as a true authority on Italian sparkling wine) is confirmed, a new chapter will undoubtedly be opened for the Franciacorta winery that will see Bellavista as the protagonist of a “nouvelle démarche” from which the entire denomination will benefit. All that remains is to wait for the forthcoming Vinitaly (from April 10th to 13th, in Verona) to find out whether the rumors, by now insistent, will be official news.

