Rumors: the Clessidra fund ready to acquire the majority stake of Botter

For wine, as for all economic activities, these will be difficult times, there is no doubt. And yet, some are convinced that it will not be a catastrophe. As the world of finance shows on several occasions in these times, it seems to want to accelerate investments in assets such as wine, which, like much of the agri-food sector as a whole, has often shown itself to be anti-cyclical compared to economic crises. In the last few days, the news of the entry of 5% of Lorenzo Rosso’s Red Circle (Diesel) into the capital of Masi Agricola (the majority of which remains firmly in the hands of the Boscaini family, editor’s note) has arrived, and Farnese Vini’s transfer from Nb Renaissance Partners to the American Platinum Equity (with the Abruzzese company always led by Valentino Sciotti) was at the beginning of the year, the news continues to rebound that one of the largest private companies in Italian wine, Botter, the Fossalta di Piave winery, one of the leaders in Prosecco and beyond, is ready to hand over, and that, according to many media (especially in finance), after having sold 22.5% of the shares to the Dea Capital fund, is now negotiating for the sale of the majority shares to the Clessidra fund of Carlo Pesenti (already active in the agri-food sector with Caffè Borbone and the Capitelli delicatessen).

A deal that could be around 330 million euros, but which, according to other estimates, would be around a more “realistic”, and yet still very high, figure of between 200 and 230 million euros. On the other hand, Botter is one of the most attractive realities of the moment, strong with a turnover growth of more than 20 million euros in 2019 over 2018, and with an export share of the total turnover, more than 95%.

