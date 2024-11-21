Santa Margherita and Inter again together with a new Limited Edition of Prosecco Superiore Docg

Two stars symbolizing twenty won championships that stand out at the top of the label, which is, in turn, round as well as the logo of the team, graphical references to black and blue social colors with a pattern of tiny lucid-black stars, and micro-engravings with a polished technique of hot pressing to enrich the bottle with tridimensionality. That, inside, contains Prosecco Superiore Docg, produced with the best grapes of Valdobbiadene, ambassador of taste, and of one of the Italian “ways of life” in the world. In the very successful bond between wine and football, passions for the excellence of Italians, and in the world, Santa Margherita - wine Group gathering ten different companies in some of the most beautiful and important regions of Italian winemaking (from Eastern Veneto to Conegliano-Valdobbiadene, from South Tyrol to Lugana, from Franciacorta to Chianti Classico, from Maremma to Sicily and Sardinia, throughout brands such as Torresella, Kettmeir, Ca’ del Bosco, Cà Maiol, Lamole di Lamole, Vistarenni, Sassoregale, Terrelíade, and Cantina Mesa - unveiled the new Special Edition dedicated to Inter, Club that has been Italian champion twenty times, and in power Italian champion, to which it is tied as “Official Wine Supplier”, since even three seasons.

Collectible must have for all Inter fans and not only, Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Brut presents itself, in this way, in a very new guise, which can boast of the two starts obtained by the Club with the winning of championship No. 20. The sharing of intentions, aims, and values, together with Italian roots, and international renown keeps the bond between Santa Margherita and Inter stable. On the one hand, the Club, founded in 1908 and recognized among the most important Club in the world; on the other hand Santa Margherita, a symbol of excellence of Italian winemaking, and protagonist with its wines in over 90 countries all over the world.

