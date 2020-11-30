Sartarelli, Piero Masi, Inama, Banfi, Borgodangelo at the top of the International Wine Challenge

Three Italian wines out of the best thirty, (re) tasted by the rigorous international commission of the International Wine Challenge (IWC) 2020 in London, one of the longest-running and influential wine competitions in the world, stood out: Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Balciana 2017 Marche brand Sartarelli, Italian White Trophy 2020 that won in 1999; Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva 2000 Colmano by Piero Masi, Italian Sweet Trophy 2020; Carminium 2016 by Inama, Italian Red Trophy 2020. A Portuguese wine is in the top position, Justino’s 1978 Madeira Terrantez, Champion of Champions of the International Wine Challenge 2020; the Australian Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018 won the best white wine award; Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008 won best sparkling wine; the Georgian Saperavi 2018 from Tbilvino is number one among the reds from all over the world; the Hungarian Royal Tokaji 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2016 is the champion of sweet wines, and the Portuguese Bulas Vintage Port 2017 is the best fortified wine.

Furthermore for Italy, there are also Alta Langa Cuvée Aurora Riserva 100 months 2010 by Banfi, which won the Italian Sparkling Trophy, and Taurasi 2013 Borgodangelo that was awarded the Campania Red Trophy.

