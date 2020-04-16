Sassicaia 2009 and Sorì San Lorenzo 2011 by Gaja: the top performers for growth among fine wines

While the world’s economies are on their knees, in a context linked to the increasingly complex pandemic, those who have invested in certain wines can treat themselves to at least a small smile. And to confirm the trend that, since the beginning of the year, sees the great Italian wines being the only ones to see their indexes in positive, there is an analysis of Liv-Ex, a reference point for the secondary wine market, on the wines that have been revalued the most since the beginning of the year. Two Italian labels are leading the ranking, the Sassicaia 2009, listed at £ 1,900 per box, with a growth of +17.3%, ahead of another sacred monster of enology of the Belpaese, the Sorì San Lorenzo 2011 of Gaja, at £ 3,206, and a growth of 16.6%. On the lowest step of the podium there is the Corton Charlemagne Bonneau Martray 2015, at £ 2,010 (+12.3%), ahead of another Italian couple, the Sassicaia, with the 2013 vintage, at £ 1,680, and a growth of 12%, and the Solaia 2013 of Antinori, at £ 1,800, with a growth of +11.8%. At no. 6, from the Rhone, the Ermitage Domain Jean Louis Chave 2010 at £ 4.548 (+10.8%), ahead of the last of the Italians in the top 10, the Masseto 2007 at £ 6.540 (+8.9%). The most famous wine in Spain, the Vega Sicilia Unico 2009 at £2.392 (+8.5%), the Ermitage Pavillon 2015 by Chapoutier at £2,400 (+5.3%) and the Chateauneuf du Pape 2009 by Beaucastel at £600 (+1.7%).

