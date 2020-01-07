Sassicaia at position No 7 of the “Liv-ex Power 100” 2019, first for market share

Sassicaia crowns a year of continuous growth in the fine wine market, bursting out at the top of the “Liv-ex Power 100” 2019, at position no. 7 (it was at no. 29 a year ago, editor’s note), especially thanks to the first place among the most traded brands, with a market share of 2.75%, of the ranking drawn up each year by Liv-ex together with the British magazine “The Drinks Business”, which lines up the world’s top wine brands looking at the price performance year on year, the volume and values traded on the Liv-Ex, the number of wines and vintages traded, and the average price (with data collected from 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2019). The Antinori family is the only Italian family able to put in the ranking two brands-icona, both in great recovery compared to a year ago, as Solaia, at n. 57 (from n. 92), and Tignanello, at n.71 (from n. 76).

In the “middle”, two of the most prestigious names in the Langa, Bruno Giacosa, at position no. 31 (from no. 56 in 2018), and Gaja, at no. 34 (down from no. 26 in 2018), while the most expensive wine in the Balpaese, Masseto, quoted at £5,198 per case, rises to position no. 72 (from no. 89 a year ago). Ornellaia, on the other hand, loses a few positions, at no. 91 (from no. 53), with Soldera (Case Basse), the only Italian new entry and the only producer of Montalcino (even if, for some years now, no more than Brunello, ed.) in the ranking, at no. 96.

At the top there is Armand Rousseau, at the top of an all-Burgundy podium, with Romanée-Conti in second place and Leroy, first a year ago, in third place, to testify, even more than a year ago, the domination of Burgundy, present in the “Liv-ex Power 100” 2019 in all with 34 brands, although the sustainability of such high average prices remains as a factor of doubt and risk, at least in a long-term trend. Another novelty destined to make noise is the total absence of Médoc’s Premiers Crus from the top five positions, with Château Latour just at position no. 10, on a par with Joseph Drouhin, a signal of a decline in Bordeaux wines on the secondary market of fine wines that also brings with it an internal rebalancing, with the growth of second-rate brands such as Canon, Rauzan Segla, Calon Segur, Beychevelle and Carmes Haut Brion. Finally, among the novelties to be highlighted, the great performance of Champagne, with three brands in the top ten: Krug at no. 4, Louis Roederer at no. 5 and Moet & Chandon at no. 9.

Copyright © 2000/2020