Sassicaia is the most searched Italian wine online, Bordeaux leads, Burgundy disappears

If more searched means more coveted and therefore more desired, Burgundy wine must start asking itself some questions, because, in a rather clamorous way, it disappeared from the first 10 positions of the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines” of Wine-Searcher, today dominated by Bordeaux, with three incursions from different territories: Champagne, Bolgheri and Napa Valley. In the lead, among the most searched labels online, Château Mouton Rothschild, followed by Château Lafite Rothschild and Dom Pérignon. Then Petrus, at position no. 4, Château Margaux (no. 5), Château Latour (no. 6) and Château Haut-Brion (no. 7), just in front of Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, eighth most searched wine on the web in the world, first among Italians. To close the Top 10, the symbolic brand of US wine, Opus One, and another winery from Bordeaux, Château Pontet-Canet.

It is notable, as said, the absence of the great wines from Bourgogne, above all, of course, the mythical Romanée-Conti and La Tâche from the iconic Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. The former slipped from position no. 8 to no. 13, the latter from no. 10 to no. 16, and the reason is easily understandable. The constant growth of prices, in the order of a constant double-digit increase year after year, has made these labels unreachable even to the most passionate wine lover, making it basically useless to look for them online, if not for pure curiosity. So, the interest turns elsewhere, back to Bordeaux, but also growing in Italy, with Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello at the number 17 position.

Going down the list, we find Ornellaia, one of the symbolic wines of Bolgheri, at no. 32, followed by Masseto at no. 40. Marchesi Antinori again, with Solaia, at number 42, then we need to go down to number 78 to find Flaccianello della Pieve di Fontodi, followed by Barolo Riserva Monfortino of Giacomo Conterno (number 79), and Le Pergole Torte of Montevertine (number 80). Closing the Italian presence in the “Top 100 Most Searched-For Wines” of Wine-Seracher is Brunello di Montalcino of Il Poggione, at the position n. 89.

