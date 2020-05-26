Sassicaia, Monfortino and Masseto, Italy at the top of “Vivino’s 2020 Wine Style Awards”

Which wines are wine lovers favorites? It turns out they are not that different from the most famous critics’ preferences. The “Vivino’s 2020 Wine Style Awards” ranking divides wines into three different top 30 rankings - Best Reds, Best Whites and Best Sparklings, as well as the best individual types in each country. Then they analyze the scores from the millions of wine enthusiasts who share thousands of reviews daily on every kind of bottle, from every territory and every imaginable vintage on the largest wine community in the world. So, according to this ranking the top of the top of the 30 Best Red Wines, is Kayli Morgan Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 by Hundred Acre, then Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 by Scarecrow, followed by an all-Italian trio: Sassicaia 1985 by Tenuta San Guido (Best Italian Bolgheri), Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2013 by Conterno (Best Italian Barolo) and Masseto 2006 (Best Tuscan Red). The other Italian reds on the list are Zymè's La Mattonara Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva 2006 (Best Amarone), in position number 18, followed by Romano Dal Forno’s Amarone della Valpolicella Monte Lodoletta 2008.

On the list of the 30 Best White Wines, the Spanish Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial Blanco 1986 by Marqués de Murrieta is number one, while the second and third places go to, respectively, two giants of the French white production, Château d’Yquem 2015 and Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2009 by Louis Latour. In the whites category, Italian whites are Gaia & Rey Langhe 2015 by Gaja (Best Northern Italy White) holding position number 11, and then in position number 21 Montonale Orestilla 2017, and at number 26 Chardonnay Toscana 2017 Private Collection by Isole e Olena (Best Central Italy White). In the category of the 30 Best Sparkling Wines, the top positions all go to Champagne, with Salon's Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs (Cuvée S) Brut Champagne 1996, Dom Pérignon’s Oenothèque Brut Champagne 1996 and Krug’s Brut Champagne 2002. Italy has only two wines on the list, Prosecco Superiore di Altaneve (Best Italian Prosecco) in position number 21 La Serra Moscato d’Asti 2018 by Marchesi di Gresy (Best Italian Moscato d’Asti) in position number 25. Italy, however, boasts more awards, like the best wines of the types out of the top 30, including Barbaresco 2001 by Gaja (Best Barbaresco), Vigna the Mandorla Barbera d’Asti Superiore 2016 by Luigi Spertino (Best Italian Barbera), Brunello di Montalcino 2004 by Soldera - Case Basse (Best Italian Brunello), Chianti Classico Riserva 2015 by Poggio Amorelli (Best Italian Chianti), Gavi dei Gavi D’Antan 2006 de La Scolca (Best Italian Gavi), Pasim’s Harimann Montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2007 (Best Italian Montepulciano d’Abruzzo) and Gaja’s Sperss Langhe 2011 (Best Italian Nebbiolo). Then there are Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 2016 Family Collection by Tinazzi (Best Italian Ripasso), Monte Carbonare 2015 by Suavia (Best Italian Soave) at Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2008 by Giuseppe Quintarelli (Best Italian Valpolicella Red), Le Caggiole Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015 (Best Italian Vino Nobile di Montepulciano), Nussbaumer Gewürztra miner 2016 by Tramin (Best Northern Italy Gewürztraminer), Pinot Grigio 2016 by Ronco Severo (Best Northern Italy Pinot Grigio), Pinot Nero 2017 by Serafini & Vidotto (Best Northern Italy Pinot Noir), Harlequin 2009 by Zymè (Best Northern Italy Red) as well as Ego Cannonau di Sardinia 2014 in Delogu (Best Sardinian Cannonau), Gran Pumo d’Oro Primitivo di Manduria Riserva 2014 by Il Pumo (Best Southern Italy Primitivo), Duke of Montalbo 2004 by G. Milazzo (Best Southern Italy Red), and Zibibbo Secco Bianco 2018 by Giotto Bini - Serragghia (Best Southern Italy White).

Copyright © 2000/2020