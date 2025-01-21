Sicilian wine is taking its history into the future, “InnoNda”, in the name of Nero D’Avola

The future of all sectors, including wine, comes from research projects as well as investigating unexplored aspects of historical and traditional varieties, such as Nero d’Avola in Sicily, deepening consolidated knowledge, and writing new and more contemporary pages on the history of wine. This is precisely the goal of the “InnoNda” project, announced by Assovini Sicilia, which is led by Mariangela Cambria and brings together over 100 of the most virtuous wineries on the island, in collaboration with the University of Milan, and 4 wineries: Tenuta Rapitalà (of the Gruppo Italiano Vini - GIV), Dimore di Giurfo, Feudi del Pisciotto, and Tenute Lombardo. The research project has been defined “pioneering”, and is aimed at “ investigating the agronomic and oenological techniques that allow us to obtain wines at a lower alcohol content, while maintaining the aromatic intensity and distinctive taste that characterizes the Nero d’Avola variety, the most famous of the native Sicilian red grape varieties. Furthermore, the InnoNda project includes activities aimed at diversifying production through the use of terracotta amphorae, and evaluating the diversity of the Nero d’Avola grape variety in the Sicilian territory. The research project was launched in April 2024. It is based on a scientific approach involving the use of technologies and fermentation strategies not previously applied to vinification of Nero d’Avola grapes”.

“A growing number of consumers has requested a reduction in the alcohol content of wines, the percentage of which is conditioned by various factors including climate”, the promoters of the project explained, regarding the line of research focusing on the theme of alcohol reduction. “At the same time, the sensory characteristics must meet expectations. The InnoNda project contributes to this need by allowing you to fully enjoy the pleasure of wine”.

The project also examined the subject of maceration and aging in amphoras. “Differentiation of production is an aspect of growing interest which responds to the needs of stakeholders and consumers. Although vinification in amphoras is an ancient approach, the evolution of Nero d’Avola wine produced and aged in these wine vessels had not been previously investigated”.

Another aspect that the project has highlighted is the diversity of Sicilian Nero D’Avola. “Terroir and vineyard age play an important role in the characteristics of the grape, and, consequently, of the wine. In addition, older vineyards might be more resilient to climate stress - an aspect that requires further specific investigations, also in Sicily. Therefore, InnoNda is opening the way to a future where the quality of wine is related to the complexity and uniqueness of the terroir, as well as exalting varietal characteristics”.

“Climate change and the legitimate expectations of consumers and authorities have stimulated Assovini Sicilia companies to study agronomic and wine production techniques in depth”, Lilly Fazio, vice president of Assovini Sicilia, said, “especially Nero d’Avola, the most widespread red grape variety on the island. This innovative study carried out in partnership with the University of Milan, and supported thanks to the indispensable help of the Regional Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Mediterranean Fisheries, has allowed us to understand the world, improve the quality of life, productive sustainability and face global challenges. Investing in science means believing in solutions that we do not yet know, and promoting a society that is better prepared for future generations. We also would like to thank IRVO, ISVEA and our four companies, Tenuta Rapitalà, Dimore di Giurfo, Feudi Del Pisciotto and Tenute Lombardo for their support”.

“The InnoNda project aims to bring innovation through winemaking approaches and strategies not previously applied for Nero d’Avola”, Professor Daniela Fracassetti of the University of Milan, Scientific Director of the project, said, “providing scientific evidence to support producers for a more conscious growth of the wine sector”.

“The ISVEA laboratory, engaged in numerous national and international projects as an accredited laboratory”, the oenologist Leonardo La Corte, added, “has wholeheartedly embraced the project on reducing alcohol content and diversifying production to give a new identity to a grape variety, symbol of Made in Sicily throughout the world”.

Copyright © 2000/2025