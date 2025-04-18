Signorvino: in 2025 aim “quota 100” million euros of turnover, and 55 stores

Signorvino aims to “quota 100” million euros of turnover, and to arrive to 55 stores, the Italian wine shop which counts, today, 42 locations, of which most located in Italy, but also in Paris, and Prague, and with a plan of expansion foreseeing different new openings in already overseen cities, and in other new ones, mainly in Eastern Italy, in the South, but not only. Luca Pizzighella explains that to WineNews, who drives the group founded by family Veronesi, which is part of Oniverse group (which has a turnover of over 3.5 billion euros, and collects under its umbrella also brands Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, but also, among others, Oniwines, headed by Federico Veronesi, reuniting wineries such as Tenimenti Leone, in Castelli Romani, Podere Guardia Grande, in Sardinia, La Giuva, in Valpolicella, and the last purchase, Villa Bucci, among the most important realities in the Marche waiting to open a new one in the territory of Trentodoc, ed). “We are planning an opening in Bergamo in a few weeks, and, in Verona, we will move one of the locals, the one located in Mazzini street, in Piazza delle Erbe, where we will insert also food, and, still, in Franciacorta, in Erbusco. In the meantime, we look to the East, particularly to Udine and Trieste – adds Pizzighella – but we are woring also on Como, and then, on Rome, where we would like to arrive to four locations starting from the three ones of today, and still, Naples, Bari, and abroad, where we aim to double both in Paris and Prague. Today, we are over 85 million euros of turnover of group, in 2025, we want to arrive to 100. Despite the year started a little bit slowly, between consumption change, “the demonization of wine”, and so on, not lastly Easter which is later in the year compared to 2024, but with the next long weekends, and with the arrival of the good season, we expect an important starting, a good recovery, we are confident”. An organic plan of growth, therefore, for Signorvino, pushed by the recent success, and also by the trust in the investments in wine world, despite the many difficulties of the sector, as explained, in the last days, by Sandro Veronesi, in an interview to WineNews: “it is necessary to continue to believe in wine, continue to invest. Crises are temporary in all sectors – said Sandro Veronesi – and, then, the crisis of a sector is not necessarily the crisis of all the companies of the sector, but who believes, who wants to go on, who has more strength, mainly soul strength to have the possibility to continue to invest, can take advantage of the moments, also of crisis ones”, according to the entrepreneur. That doesn’t exclude future investments on wine production in other territories aiming also to other “jewels” of Italian wine “as long as there are any available ones”.

