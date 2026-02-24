Small denomination Valdarno di Sopra continues to define its specificity in the wine scene

It is one of the smallest Tuscan denominations - just over 300 hectares of vineyards - but the Valdarno di Sopra DOC is striving to define its identity and distinctiveness as clearly as possible, through increasingly precise choices in tune with the evolving wine landscape, despite its major ongoing changes. The DOC straddling the Valdarno, which proudly serves as the backdrop of the “Mona Lisa”, the most famous masterpiece of Italian art by genius Leonardo da Vinci, has indeed faced the delicate phase currently affecting the wine world, generally stabilizing its production volumes - 1,676 hectoliters in 2021 (223,487 bottles), 2,401 in 2022 (320,247 bottles), 1,166 hectoliters in 2023 (155,536 bottles), 2,545 hectoliters in 2024 (339,356 bottles), and 2,628 hectoliters in 2025 (350,530 bottles).

These adjusted figures, released by Consorzio dei Vini della DOC Valdarno di Sopra during the 2026 “Valdarno di Sopra Day”, held recently at the historic Tenuta Il Borro owned by the Ferragamo family in the heart of the region, at the close of “Anteprime di Toscana” align with the increasing trend of single-varietal production and of “single-vineyard” wines (61% in 2024, 66% in 2025). And according to data from the Consortium, headed by Luca Sanjust (representing 23 producers), in the 2025 vintage, single-varietals accounted for 1,654 hectoliters (62.95% of the entire denomination production). Sangiovese clearly leads (644 hectoliters, 24.50% of total production), followed by Merlot (488 hectoliters, 19.17%) and Trebbiano (268 hectoliters, 10.21%).

The Valdarno di Sopra area is characterized downstream by the Pliocene “Balze” cliffs (found mainly on the right bank of the Arno, at the foot of Pratomagno, facing the smaller erosive formations of Figline and Montevarchi, known locally as “smotte”), which frame the cultivated landscapes. Meanwhile, the hills, historically terraced, are traversed by Strada dei Setteponti, an Etruscan route later used by the Romans as Via Clodia, featuring the celebrated Ponte Buriano, a magnificent 12th-century Romanesque bridge over the Arno immortalized by Leonardo. Most of the wineries are located along this road. The denomination area extends between the plain of Arezzo and the Florentine Hills; it enjoys significant pedoclimatic uniformity while still encompassing various soil types that contribute distinctive quality traits to its wines. To this, the fact that all Consortium winegrowers are already certified organic or in conversion is added, part of a long-standing shared path aimed at making Valdarno di Sopra the first Italian denomination to be entirely organic by disciplinary guideline. Moreover, “the direction outlined by Article 7 of EU Regulation 1143/2024 and the provisions of the recent “Wine Package” - declared Consortium president Luca Sanjust - support the choices we have made regarding organic practices and sustainability, and lead us to believe that the Ministry of Agriculture may also approve our request to include exclusively organic single-vineyard wines in the Production disciplinary guideline”.

The featured tastings showcased the 2024 and 2023 vintages. Two vintages that, in many respects, are opposites. The 2024 vintage, with its peculiar and now somewhat “rare” climate progression, yielded wines that were generally well executed but, as often said in these cases, “good, but not great”. It was a tricky year for producers, who nonetheless were able to work with conditions conducive to a “contemporary” and “gastronomic” stylistic profile. The 2023 vintage was completely different: a hot, almost scorching year, with temperatures consistently above 30 celsius degrees during the crucial months before harvest and rainfall concentrated in just a few episodes. Spring, however, saw a high number of rainy days, resulting in persistently high humidity levels, ideal conditions for downy mildew.

In the glass, according to WineNews tastings, La Corneta Rosso 2023 by Tenuta La Corneta stands out for its solid overall structure, with aromas of small red berries leading into a slender, subtle, and flavorful palate. Immediately pleasant and fragrant is Valdarno di Sopra Sangiovese Lora 2025 by Cantina Le Pietre, with clean, straightforward aromas. Valdarno di Sopra Sangiovese Vigna Polissena 2021 by Il Borro is elegant, offering scents of small red fruits and spices and a delicate, intriguing palate. Valdarno di Sopra Foglia Tonda Vigna Bellosguardo 2024 by Fattoria Bellosguardo is well executed and shows lively, fresh aromas and a vibrant, savory sip. Valdarno di Sopra Sangiovese Vigna Mulino 2023 by Tenuta San Jacopo features well-defined aromas where lush fruit meets earthy and woodland tones, enhancing a tonic, pleasantly savory palate. Among the white wines, standout is undoubtedly Trebbiano Bòggina B 2023 by Petrolo, with its fascinating aromas of chamomile, honey, and flint, supporting a savory, rhythmic, and juicy mouthfeel. Regarding “Supertuscans”, which also characterize production in the Valdarno area, the most striking wines include the expansive 2022 Caberlot by Podere Il Carnasciale, with its distinctive and original aromas of ivy, wild herbs, and spices accompanying a dynamic, spicy, peppery palate, and Oreno 2023 by Tenuta Sette Ponti, marked by its characteristic fruity sweetness and its solid, comfortingly soft sip.

