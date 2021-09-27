Solidarity harvests at Tenuta Sette Ponti with the Italian Association of People with Down Syndrome

Besides being a decisive moment for the life cycle of wine and every winery, grape harvests in Italy are becoming more and more also an opportunity for storytelling, communicating and, above all, solidarity and social integration. This is thanks to projects that unite entrepreneurship sensitive to social issues, and the work of many voluntary associations. For instance, the project that started on September 25th in the vineyards of one of the most famous and prestigious Italian wineries: Tenuta Sette Ponti of the Moretti Cuseri family. The Estate boasts 300 hectares of land of which 60 are planted with vines in Valdarno di Sopra, between Florence and Arezzo, which opened its doors to the non-profit Italian Association of People with Down Syndrome in Arezzo. The project has given life to a grape harvest experience in the historic Vigna dell’Impero - which Amedeo di Savoia Duca d'Aosta Established in 1935 to experience the harvest firsthand - for Several disabled children, and a lunch. The proceeds were entirely donated to charity to support the Association. Lunch featured the dishes of the starred chef Marco Stabile of the Ora d’Aria restaurant in Florence, paired with wines from the wine cellar, such as the prestigious Vigna dell’Impero 1935, that the winery produces only in particular vintages, or Oreno, another iconic wine of Tenuta Sette Ponti. Other excellent brands also took part in the project, such as Monolith for barbecues, Acquerello rice, and the Tuscan company Fracassi for meat, Sammontana ice cream and Marchetti bread and leavened products. Narrating, once again, a story where wine, cuisine and attention to quality come together to intertwine with solidarity.

