Spain at number 1 in the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by “Wine Spectator”, with Marqués de Murrieta

The Spanish Rioja Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2010 of Bodegas Marqués de Murrieta is the no.1 wine in the world, according to the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by Wine Spectator. The verdict was announced today by the American magazine (a result, in history, achieved four times by Italy, by Antinori’s Solaia 1997 in 2000, by Ornellaia 1998 in 2001, by Casanova di Neri’s Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Nuova 2001 in 2006 and by Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia 2015 in 2018, ed). This completes a “Top 102 which, as expected, also saw Italy as a protagonist with two of its great standard bearers, Brunello di Montalcino 2015, with Lucere from Roberto Giannelli’s San Filippo winery, at no. 3, Massolino’s Barolo 2016 at no. 7, with the famous American magazine that not only awarded the excellence of the two wineries, but also reaffirmed once again the leading role of the two territories, Montalcino and Langhe, and the exceptionality of two vintages, 2015 for the great Tuscan red and 2016 for the Piedmontese one, already awarded by critics from all over the world.

The top 10 wines in the world include, in order, Aubert’s 2018 Sonoma Coast UV Vineyard Pinot Noir at No. 2, Macayamas’ 2016 Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon at No. 4, and again, Domaine de la Vieille Julienne’s 2016 Châteauneuf-du-Pape Les Trois Sources at No. 5, Kistler’s 2017 Russian River Valley Vine Hill Vineyard Chardonnay at No. 6, Bodega Piedra Negra’s 2015 Los Chacayes at No. 8, Beaux Frères Vineyard’s 2018 Pinot Noir Ribbon Ridge The Beaux Frères Vineyard at No. 9 and Bollinger’s 2012 Brut Champagne La Grande Année at No. 10.

On Monday the complete “Top 100”: in 2019 there were 21 Italian labels selected (with Chianti Classico on top).

