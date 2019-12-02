“Sparkle 2020”: Maso Martis’ Madame Martis Brut 2009 is the “Vino dell’Emozione”

“A fusion of finesse, grace and great energy”. These are the words that accompany the “Vino dell’Emozione 2020” award of the “Sparkle 2020”, the guide edited by the magazine “Cucina & Vini” that lines up the best of sparkling wine of Italy, and that found in the Trento Riserva Madame Martis Brut 2009 Maso Martis, 12 hectares of organic land in the company founded in 1990 on the eastern hills of Trento, below Monte Argentario, and since then led by Antonio and Roberta Stelzer, the best of vintage tastings, literally capable of captivating the palate of all panelists, and protagonist of the “SparkleDay”, staged the day before yesterday in Rome. Where the “5 Sfere” were delivered to the best labels in Italy: at the top, the Franciacorta brand led by Maurizio Zanella, Ca’ del Bosco, with 4 different labels, followed by another symbol of Franciacorta sparkling wine as Uberti, with 3, as Ferrari, the symbol of Trentodoc Lunelli Group. Behind, at 2, the Piedmontese La Scolca, as well as Guido Berlucchi, Ferghettina and Le Marchesine, the brands of Trentodoc Cesarini Sforza, Letrari, Maso Martis (which, this year, was also the new entry in OperaWine, the selection of the best 100 Italian wineries, made by the American magazine Wine Spectator for Vinitaly 2020, ed) and Rotari, to Adami, Andreola and Le Manzane and to the outsiders La Palazzola-Grilli, in Umbria, Marramiero, in Abruzzo, and D’Araprì, in Puglia.

